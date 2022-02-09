Ex-Cubs skipper Jim Riggleman hired to manage minor-league Billings Mustangs

BILLINGS, Mont. — Jim Riggleman was hired Wednesday as manager of the Billings Mustangs of the independent Pioneer League.

The 69-year-old takes over for Joe Kruzel, who left to become a minor league coordinator with the Los Angeles Angels. Riggleman has a 726-904 record as manager of San Diego (1992-94), the Cubs (1995-99), Seattle (2008), Washington (2009-11), and Cincinnati (2015-18).

He also managed the Reds’ Triple-A Louisville farm team (2013-14) and has been a coach for St. Louis (first base 1989-90), Cleveland (third base 2000), the Los Angeles Dodgers (bench coach 2001-04), Seattle (bench coach 2008), and Washington (bench coach 2009).

Billings is scheduled to open its season on May 25 at the Missoula Paddleheads.