Thursday, March 10, 2022
MLB players, owners reach agreement, ending lockout

Opening Day expected April 7.

Daryl Van Schouwen By Daryl Van Schouwen
 March 10, 2022 02:33 PM
Leury Garcia (right) of the White Sox celebrates with Gavin Sheets after hitting a home run in Game 3 of the American League Division Series against the Houston Astros at Guaranteed Rate Field on October 10, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Play ball!

On the 99th day of an owners lockout, Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association reached a tentative agreement on a new labor deal Thursday that will get spring training started this weekend and start the regular season on April 7.

Spring training games in Arizona and Florida are expected to start March 17 or 18. The Cubs are scheduled to play the White Sox at Camelback Ranch on March 18.

Both sides need to ratify the deal, but that is the expected outcome.

Talks intensified this week when the league proposed to bridged a sizable gap in the competitive-balance tax, perhaps the biggest issue in the talks. On Wednesday, the sides appeared close to a deal but an agreement wasn’t reached because of dispute over an international draft. After that resolved Thursday morning, the league made a full proposal to the union, which voted to accept.

Next Up In Sports
What to watch in the Class 3A state finals
Robbie Hummel’s rise in broadcasting has roots in Chicago
How Cubs are set up to attack short offseason as lockout ends
10 players to watch in the Class 4A state finals
Liberty beats Scales Mound, prepares to take on Yorkville Christian
2022 WNBA draft returns to in-person format April 11 in New York
The Latest
St. Ignatius’s Richard Barron (23) smiles as the first half against Mount Carmel ends.
High School Basketball
What to watch in the Class 3A state finals
Here is a quick rundown of what to watch this weekend in Class 3A.
By Joe Henricksen
March 10, 2022 03:01 PM
Robbie_5.jpg
Sports Media
Robbie Hummel’s rise in broadcasting has roots in Chicago
Hummel, 33, has become one of the nation’s best college basketball analysts. He’s working the Big Ten tournament for BTN and will call NCAA Tournament games for Westwood One.
By Jeff Agrest
March 10, 2022 03:00 PM
UREFUGEES_031022_10.jpeg
Afternoon Edition: March 10, 2022
Today’s update is a 5-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
By Matt Moore
March 10, 2022 03:00 PM
The scene of a high-speed crash Thursday afternoon in West Pullman.
News
2 dead in high-speed crash that sent car into the air in West Pullman
The crash happened shortly before 2 p.m. in the 12400 block of South Michigan Avenue, according to the Chicago Fire Department.
By David Struett
March 10, 2022 02:56 PM
Two Chicago police officers patrol the Jackson Red Line platform.
La Voz Chicago
Empleados de la CTA exigen una unidad policial propia para combatir el aumento de la delincuencia
Durante un “largo periodo de tiempo” durante la pandemia, el presidente de la CTA Dorval Carter Jr. reconoció que “algunas personas” empeñadas en cometer fechorías se han sentido “un poco más animadas a tener un comportamiento inaceptable”.
By Fran Spielman and Josephine Stratman
March 10, 2022 02:51 PM