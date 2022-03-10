MLB players, owners reach agreement, ending lockout

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Play ball!

On the 99th day of an owners lockout, Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association reached a tentative agreement on a new labor deal Thursday that will get spring training started this weekend and start the regular season on April 7.

Spring training games in Arizona and Florida are expected to start March 17 or 18. The Cubs are scheduled to play the White Sox at Camelback Ranch on March 18.

Both sides need to ratify the deal, but that is the expected outcome.

Talks intensified this week when the league proposed to bridged a sizable gap in the competitive-balance tax, perhaps the biggest issue in the talks. On Wednesday, the sides appeared close to a deal but an agreement wasn’t reached because of dispute over an international draft. After that resolved Thursday morning, the league made a full proposal to the union, which voted to accept.

