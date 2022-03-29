The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, March 29, 2022
Sports High School Sports

McDonald’s All-Americans revel in opportunity to play on WNBA champion Sky’s court

In the end, the East had five players score in double digits, beating the West team 95-75.

Annie Costabile By Annie Costabile
 March 29, 2022 10:03 PM
SHARE McDonald’s All-Americans revel in opportunity to play on WNBA champion Sky’s court
ac_CST_033022_106.jpg

Ashlyn Watkins stood at the corner baseline at Wintrust Arena, staring up at the rim she was about to dunk on Monday. On her chest was the number 3. Across her shoulder blades: “PARKER.” 

Watkins, a senior from Columbia, South Carolina, who will play for coach Dawn Staley at South Carolina next season, got Sky star Candace Parker’s jersey about a month ago and began planning the dunk after her coach suggested she put it on for the McDonald’s All-American Slam Dunk Contest. 

Eighteen years after Parker became the first woman to win the contest, Watkins became the third — wearing Parker’s Sky jersey. And she also did it on the court that five months earlier was covered in blue and gold confetti after the Sky won their first WNBA title. 

The thrills continued Tuesday, with the East team beating the West 95-75 in the 45th annual girls McDonald’s All-American Game. 

The significance of playing on the reigning WNBA champions’ court was top of mind for players. 

“This whole experience has been an honor,” said Stanford signee Lauren Betts of Centennial, Colorado, the top-ranked player in the 2022 class. “It was a really cool experience walking in and getting to play on the court that just had a huge impact on the women’s game.”

Added Duke signee Ashlon Jackson of Sour Lake, Texas: “I’m still in awe. This feeling is unbeatable, and to know [the Sky just won a WNBA championship here] makes it even better.”

The East team, coached by East Bladen (North Carolina) High School coach Patty Evers, had an ease to its game as it had been together for years. By the half, it had jumped out to a 15-point lead. Five East players finished in double digits. Co-MVPs Kiki Rice (East) of Washington, D.C., and Gabriela Jaquez (West) of Carmarillo, California, finished with 17 points apiece. Rice added four rebounds and five assists and Jaquez had nine rebounds and two assists. Both are headed to UCLA next season, along with Amari Bailey of Chatsworth, California, originally from Chicago. 

“She’s excited for us to get [to campus],” Jaquez said of UCLA coach Cori Close. 

Said Rice: “[Winning co-MVP] is just another reason to raise the expectations for us [next year].” 

Jaquez described the festivities as a dream she has had since she was a young girl. Rice said the equity between the boys and girls was most important to her. 

“We were really taken care of,” she said. “Some of these events in general in AAU . . . there’s not always equality between what the guys get and girls get. You could tell we were all given the same treatment.”

Next Up In Sports
Big man Nikola Vucevic comes to the rescue as Bulls down Wizards
Bulls needs more consistent showing from guard Coby White
Cubs’ Kyle Hendricks: Justin Steele’s new changeup will be a ‘game changer’
Bears chairman George McCaskey advises patience on potential Arlington Heights stadium
Cubs’ David Robertson throws first spring training live BP: ‘It’s crunch time’
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar says Will Smith’s slap ‘perpetuated stereotypes’ against Black people
The Latest
On the one-year anniversary of the shooting, Elizabeth Toledo stands with family members and supporters as she looks at the spot where her 13-year-old son, Adam Toledo, was fatally shot by a Chicago police officer during a foot pursuit in an alley west of the 2300 block of South Sawyer Avenue in Little Village on the Southwest Side, Tuesday afternoon, March 29, 2022.
Chicago
One year after Adam Toledo’s killing, family renews call for justice, change
On the one year anniversary of the fatal shooting of 13-year-old Adam Toledo by a Chicago police officer, his family and community activists gathered to demand accountability from the police and state’s attorney’s office.
By Cheyanne M. Daniels
March 29, 2022 09:35 PM
Cash Johnson was charged with fatally stabbing a 75-year-old man March 19 in Rogers Park on the North Side.
Crime
Man charged with shooting Chicago police officer, injuring another on West Side
James Callion, 28, was arrested after he was struck in a shootout with officers in the 800 block of South Sacramento Boulevard, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
March 29, 2022 09:32 PM
Vooch5.jpg
Bulls
Big man Nikola Vucevic comes to the rescue as Bulls down Wizards
On a night in which DeMar DeRozan was inefficient early and Zach LaVine was inconsistent, Vucevic kept the Bulls afloat long enough for everyone else to wake up.
By Joe Cowley
March 29, 2022 09:13 PM
In July, police officers stood guard at the site of the Christopher Columbus statue at Roosevelt Road and Columbus Drive after protesters tried to topple it. The city later removed it after and put it in storage.
Editorials
Columbus could return to Grant Park, but what about other “problematic” public monuments?
A report from the mayor’s public monuments advisory committee, kept under wraps, must now be made public
By CST Editorial Board
March 29, 2022 09:00 PM
Gov. J.B. Pritzker answers questions from reporters at a news conference in Springfield on Tuesday.
Elections
From crime to QAnon — Pritzker and GOP follow national political scripts after parole board drama
Pritzker pronounced the GQP acronym slowly and carefully in response to a question about Monday’s state Senate vote. It’s been used by some Democrats nationally to label Republicans as the “Grand QAnon Party,” more interested in dismantling government and chasing dark conspiracy theories than governing.
By Tina Sfondeles
March 29, 2022 08:43 PM