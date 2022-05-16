The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, May 16, 2022
Sports Columnists Commentary

Elite athletes aren’t immune from mental-health struggles, and more needs to be done

Only recently have many athletes felt free to take their issues public

Rick Telander By Rick Telander
   
SHARE Elite athletes aren’t immune from mental-health struggles, and more needs to be done
Simone Biles

Simone Biles of Team United States competes in the Women’s Balance Beam Final on day eleven of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on August 03, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Sometimes it seems the whole world is mentally ill.

This little sphere we inhabit can feel, in some odd way… plain nuts.

Who doesn’t sense it?

Even if you were recently feeling chipper, we gave you global warming and the COVID-19 pandemic to cool you down.Throw in inflation, chaotic politics, a vicious war in Ukraine, with a dictator threatening to use nuclear weapons—the tool that curiously makes its point by wiping out humanity—and you have to wonder if depression shouldn’t be the new reasonableness.

For elite athletes, trying to make sense of so many life situations while focusing maniacally on the physical side, that balance between mental health and illness is razor thin.

Only recently have many athletes felt free to make their mental issues public.Of course, there’s always been a stigma to admitting one has mental illness, a societal oddity considering nobody has a problem saying they have a torn labrum or broken toe.

Michael Phelps, the most decorated Olympic swimmer ever, became so depressed after each Olympics that he says he contemplated suicide.The darkness following a goal achieved is one that strivers seldom factor into their journey.It’s one we lessers—who stopped our elite sports quests long ago—may not even comprehend.

Other Olympians who have talked about their depression include swimming champion Caeleb Dressel, snowboard champ Chloe Kim, former gold medal swimmers Amanda Beard and Allison Schmitt.

Olympic champion gymnast Simone Biles made many sports fans think harder about the mental turmoil even the greatest undergo when she abruptly withdrew from last year’s Tokyo Games due to stress.``We’re human, too,’’ is her new mantra.

Tennis star Naomi Osaka, at the time the highest paid female athlete in the world, suddenly pulled out of last summer’s French Open, citing her ``long bouts of depression.’’

The types of mental distress for athletes can be many, from depression to anxiety to hopelessness to self-loathing, often manifested by eating disorders, drug and alcohol abuse, and other self-destructive behavior.Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Young recently opened up about his severe childhood separation anxiety—basically, an undiagnosed fear of leaving his mother—that shockingly lasted into his early 30s, when he was already a star for the 49ers.

Attempting to excel at any sport at the highest level—whether in high school, college, the pros, or even your local noon league—means focusing intently and taking on pressures that can pile up like a sack of stones.

Coaches can make that pressure almost unbearable at times.So can parents, peer groups, fans, best friends, wives, husbands.

And often the distress is hidden from everyone until it explodes in the saddest ways.

Athlete suicides, particularly in college, where the player must juggle sports, studying, social pressures and personal expectations, are on the rise.

In April 20-year old James Madison University catcher and cleanup hitter Lauren Bernett committed suicide.So did University of Wisconsin distance runner Sarah Shulze, called by the school’s athletic director, ``a gentle and kind soul, a loving daughter, sister, friend, and human.’’

At least four other college athletes killed themselves in March and April.

This is tragic beyond the loss of life.The fact that competitive sport at least in part led to these drastic—and final—actions is deeply troubling.

That we need to help all athletes with their mental health is as clear as the fact we need to have trainers and team doctors to help with their physical health.

Coaches who contribute to the mental un-wellness of their charges need to be stopped, not rewarded with multi-million dollar contracts. Parents who subconsciously drive their children too hard need to reflect.And the athletes themselves need to know that their sanity comes first.

The catalyst for depression and anxiety can arise from many things—injuries, romantic distress, academic pain, fear of life without training.

A while back I spent a school year at the University of Wisconsin, studying its athletic program, noticing, among other things, the high rate of anorexia among the women distance runners there.And I spent much time with the department psychologist, Rick Aberman, who, with the athlete’s consent, would allow me to sit in on individual mental health sessions.

One young football player was badly depressed and homesick, ready to leave school. His issue, it finally arose after a couple sessions, was that his dog back home had died.

Aberman talked the young man through the crisis.It helped.The athlete stayed in school.

Even the passing of a dog is huge matter to one who deeply cares.It’s something to remember in this highest of all stakes game.


Next Up In Sports
Andrelton Simmons makes Cubs starting lineup debut to open series vs. Pirates
What will late additions mean for the Sky?
‘Barrels’ of fun: Tim Anderson, Patrick Wisdom are Chicago’s leaders
A classic scene on the Chicago lakefront leads to Fish of the Week honors
Return of former MVP Elena Delle Donne a boon for Mystics, WNBA
White Sox pitcher Johnny Cueto will make first start Monday vs. Royals
The Latest
Shortstop Andrelton Simmons made his Chicago Cubs debut on Sunday and was in the staring lineup for the first time Monday.
Cubs
Andrelton Simmons makes Cubs starting lineup debut to open series vs. Pirates
Cubs shortstop Andrelton Simmons spent the first five weeks of the season on the IL.
By Maddie Lee
 
A Chicago Police Department shoulder patch.
Crime
Chicago police officer struck by car in West Englewood
The officer was taken to Christ Medical Center in good condition, officials said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Carvana_Oak_Brook.jpg
Illinois stops Carvana sales over delays with registrations, titles
Carvana’s license to operate in Illinois was suspended after consumer complaints. The Illinois Secretary of State’s office said some buyers are waiting four to six months for proof of vehicle ownership.
By David Roeder
 
SENSORS_050922_2.jpg
Environment
The dangers in our air: Mapping Chicago’s air pollution hotspots
An analysis of readings from newly-installed air sensors across the city found portions of Little Village, Austin, Englewood, Auburn Gresham, Irving Park and Avondale have the highest levels of particulate matter pollution — a known cause of serious health problems.
By Smarth GuptaDillon Bergin, and 3 more
 
Caitlin Dobbins (from left), Katy Campbell and Michael Mejia star in Underscore Theatre Company’s world premiere musical “Notes &amp; Letters.”
Theater
Storyline gets lost amid Underscore Theatre’s ‘Notes and Letters’
Chicago history plays a key role in a new musical from Annabelle Lee Revak.
By Nancy Malitz - For the Sun-Times
 