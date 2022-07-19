Start your engines: Lightfoot poised to give NASCAR green flag for three years of races through streets of Chicago

More than 40 years ago, then-Mayor Jane Byrne proudly announced a Chicago Grand Prix race that would run through the streets of Chicago over the Fourth of July weekend in 1981.

The political backlash was nearly as fast and furious as the race would have been — so much so that the event was canceled long before the green flag dropped.

On Tuesday, Chicago’s second female mayor will follow a trail blazed by the first.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot will announce three years of NASCAR races through the streets of downtown Chicago beginning next July — if she wins a second term.

One source briefed on the mayor’s plan said the race would be run on a 2.2-mile course north of Roosevelt Road, along Columbus Drive, South DuSable Lake Shore Drive and Michigan Avenue, as far north as Jackson Boulevard.

The mayor’s enthusiasm for the marquee event was not shared by downtown alderpersons whose constituents could be inconvenienced most.

Downtown Ald. Brendan Reilly (42nd) said he has no idea how he feels about the NASCAR proposal because local alderpersons have been kept in the dark. As he put it: “Not a peep out of the 5th floor” of City Hall, where the mayor’s office is located.

“The Administration has allegedly been negotiating this event with NASCAR for many months now, yet they intentionally excluded members of the City Council who represent the impacted area from those conversations,” Reilly wrote in an email to the Sun-Times.

“That’s not transparency — it’s the opposite. Apparently the Administration’s new approach, when it comes to major proposals that impact the City, is to hold secret meetings and completely disregard their co-equal partners in the legislative branch of city government.”

Reilly said he doesn’t blame NASCAR for excluding alderpersons. They were “specifically told” not to share details with anyone, he said.

Reilly and fellow council members Pat Dowell (3rd) and Sophia King (4th) “aren’t happy about being blind-sided by the Administration and excluded from these discussions, but look forward to learning more about the NASCAR proposal to determine whether or not it is a good deal for Chicago taxpayers,” Reilly wrote.

“We fully expect this proposal to be publicly presented and fully vetted with the thousands of business and residential interests in and around the Central Business District. It is my understanding that NASCAR stands committed to engaging in a robust community dialogue to present their plans and address concerns related to traffic, noise and safety.”

Dowell, whose South Loop and Bronzeville constituents would be inconvenienced by the race, said she, too, has been kept in the dark.

“This is another example of the lack of collaboration with aldermen,” she said.

“I was invited to attend the announcement, but I refused to go because I knew nothing. I had no details.”

Dowell said when she declined the mayor’s invitation, NASCAR’s Executive Vice-Chair Lesa France Kennedy and Kara Bachman, executive director of the Chicago Sports Commission “rushed” to give her some information about the agreement in advance of the mayor’s press conference, including some details on the route.

Most of the impact is going to be on Friday and Saturday, she was told.

“They had no details on the traffic impact for my constituents who live south of Roosevelt Road or people who want to access Grant Park. … How many days is it gonna be for set-up and for breaking down the track? How long are people gonna be inconvenienced? That was not made clear to me,” Dowell said Tuesday.

“How much is this gonna cost for us to bring NASCAR here? How much money are we gonna receive from having this event here? The purchase of goods and services by NASCAR while they’re here in Chicago—what is the economic benefit and the benefit to minority businesses? None of those questions have come up. Yes, we’ll showcase Chicago. Yes, we’ll showcase our beautiful lakefront. But, there’s got to be something more in it for us…I’m not convinced yet.”

The proposal to stage three years of NASCAR races through the streets of downtown Chicago is a high-risk, high-reward proposition for Lightfoot.

It could boost tourism and hotel occupancy and showcase Chicago’s world class lakefront.

It also could inconvenience and infuriate local residents and exacerbate Chicago’s ongoing struggle with illegal drag racing, stunt driving and drifting.

That’s what worries downtown Ald. Brian Hopkins (2nd). He fears a city-sanctioned race would “egg on” participants in a sub-culture that thrives on becoming celebrities by posting daredevil stunts on social media.

On Wednesday, the City Council is poised to empower the Chicago Police Department to impound vehicles used in those stunts — whether or not the vehicle’s owner is present.

“We don’t seem to have the ability to stop it at the moment. To feed into that by allowing a sanctioned road-racing event at the moment that the unsanctioned ones are really causing problems — I just don’t think it’s the right time for that,” Hopkins told the Sun-Times earlier this month when news of the NASCAR race first surfaced.

“I know the people behind it are professionals. They’re not like renegade criminals out there tearing up Wacker Drive. But it feeds into that whole culture and adds a level of hypocrisy to our efforts to crack down. We would be saying, ‘This is what we like. Let these guys do it because they’re professionals but the unprofessional guys — we’re gonna try to send them to jail for doing basically the same thing.’”