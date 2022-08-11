The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, August 11, 2022
Sports

5K race will raise funds for colon cancer awareness

Saturday’s Get Your Rear in Gear! charity 5K helps fund local colon cancer screenings, financially supports Chicago area cancer patients, and assists research.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
SHARE 5K race will raise funds for colon cancer awareness
Chicago_FBAd_1__1___1_.png

The Get Your Rear in Gear! charity 5K on Saturday will raise money for colon cancer awareness.

The event helps fund local colon cancer screenings, financially supports Chicago area cancer patients, and assists research. The run will be at Independence Grove Forest Preserve in Libertyville. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. with the race stepping off at 9 a.m. Online donations can be made at coloncancercoalition.org/chicago.

Advance registration is $30 for adults, same-day registration is $35.

Next Up In Sports
On the lighter side, Leinenkugel’s offers clever sunset hook to push the return of its Sunset Wheat
Tony La Russa ‘surprised’ by Johnny Cueto questioning White Sox’s ‘fire’
NBA will retire Bill Russell’s No. 6 leaguewide
Fox promises a 7th-inning surprise at the Field of Dreams game
Bucs QB Tom Brady taking 11-day break for personal reasons
Bears radio broadcasts will leave WBBM after season; ESPN 1000, WCHI vying to land them
The Latest
Not the most prettiest sunset of my life, but maybe the most important; it was the first drive I took after my triple bypass and brings back good memories. Credit: Dale Bowman
Sports
On the lighter side, Leinenkugel’s offers clever sunset hook to push the return of its Sunset Wheat
Leinenkugel’s is offering incentives (think sunsets) to mark the return of its Sunset Wheat.
By Dale Bowman
 
New Chicago Police Department officers take an oath during their graduation at Navy Pier on March 29, 2022.
Fran Spielman Show
Newest mayoral challenger vows to tackle issue of allocating police to neighborhoods most in need
A University of Chicago Crime Lab model offered a way to assign officers, but Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Police Supt. David Brown chose a more timid approach. Ald. Sophia King said if elected mayor, she’ll act more boldly.
By Fran Spielman
 
Donald Trump, left, with Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene at the Bedminster Invitational LIV Golf Tournament in Bedminster, New Jersey on July 30, 2022.
Columnists
Republicans are rooting for a civil war
Donald Trump hasn’t changed. But he has changed the Republican Party.
By Mona Charen
 
A CTA train approaches the Adams and Wabash station in the Loop last month.
Transportation
CTA boss Dorval Carter Jr. unveils plan to fix reliability, safety concerns
“The pandemic changed everything. How we live, how we work and — most notably for public transit agencies — how we get around,” CTA President Dorval Carter Jr. said in a speech at City Club of Chicago Thursday
By Manny Ramos
 
Dylan Cease pitched six innings of one-run ball Thursday.
Dylan Cease extends record streak to 14 games, but White Sox lose series to Royals
Dylan Cease completed his 14th straight start with one or no earned runs allowed Thursday.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 