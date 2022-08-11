5K race will raise funds for colon cancer awareness
Saturday’s Get Your Rear in Gear! charity 5K helps fund local colon cancer screenings, financially supports Chicago area cancer patients, and assists research.
The Get Your Rear in Gear! charity 5K on Saturday will raise money for colon cancer awareness.
The event helps fund local colon cancer screenings, financially supports Chicago area cancer patients, and assists research. The run will be at Independence Grove Forest Preserve in Libertyville. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. with the race stepping off at 9 a.m. Online donations can be made at coloncancercoalition.org/chicago.
Advance registration is $30 for adults, same-day registration is $35.
