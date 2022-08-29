The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, August 29, 2022
Sports MLB

Hawaii beats Curacao to win Little League World Series title

Hawaii outscored opponents 60-5 during its LLWS run.

By  Associated Press
   
SHARE Hawaii beats Curacao to win Little League World Series title
Members of the Hawaii Little League team celebrate their win against Curacao in the Little League World Series.

Members of the Hawaii Little League team celebrate their win against Curacao in the Little League World Series.

Tom E. Puskar/AP

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — For a week and a half at the Little League World Series, no team came close to Hawaii. The championship Sunday was no different.

Hawaii got back-to-back homers from Kekoa Payanal and Kama Angell in the first inning, sparking a 13-3 win in just four innings over Curacao.

The LLWS title is Hawaii’s fourth. It won in 2018 and this same Honolulu team finished third last year, when COVID-19 travel restrictions prevented international teams from participating.

How good was Hawaii? In six games, all victories, the closest margin was four runs. Hawaii outscored opponents 60-5.

“We’re fortunate that everything clicked at the right moment,” Hawaii Manager Gerald Oda said. “I’m very grateful that these kids played loose and relaxed.”

Part of that run was without Oda, who missed several games with COVID-19. Oda also managed Hawaii’s 2018 team.

“After 2018, I thought the next time I came to Williamsport was going to be as a spectator,” he said. “I never thought in my wildest dreams I’d be back in 2022 coaching a team.”

Hawaii starter Jaron Lancaster was dominant once again Sunday as he threw all four innings, while only allowing three runs, three hits and striking out 10 Curacao hitters.

“I knew Curacao was going to be a great team,” Jaron said. “My mindset was to go out there, do my best and do my thing. I know my offense and defense got my back.”

Jaron’s father, James Lancaster, said all the work that went into the title run was worth it.

“It’s been a rough ride,” said Lancaster, whose family lives about 4,800 miles from central Pennsylvania. “We haven’t been home in over a month.”

Curacao took the first lead of any team over Hawaii in the tournament when Davey Jay-Rijke led off the game with what looked like a bloop single, but he bolted on to second when neither middle infielder were covering that bag. Davey-Jay eventually came around to score on a wild pitch.

“Sooner or later, someone’s going to score,” Oda said. “We told our kids to keep fighting and battling. It’s going to be a great day.”

Hawaii only trailed for a few minutes. A home run from lead-off hitter Kekoa to left field, and a shot by Kama that barely cleared the wall in center, reignited the Hawaii side and put the team from the West region up 2-1. It also chased Curacao starter Shemar Jacobus.

“Any time when someone can score a run that’s huge,” Oda said. “When someone hits a home run, the whole team gets excited and lifts everyone’s spirits.”

The game ended in the fourth inning when Kama hit a single down the left-field line that scored Esaiah Wong to clinch the victory and another championship for Hawaii.

Under Little League rules, a team wins if it is leading by 10 runs or more after four innings.

“I saw the ball go down and I saw coach sending in Ruston (Hiyoto),” Kama said. “I was very emotional. It was the best time I had in my life.”

Curacao sits at one title, which came back in 2004. But the team from a small Caribbean island with a population about the size of Springfield, Massachusetts, made it to the final in 2019 as well as this year.

“I’m so proud of these guys,” said Curacao Manager Zaino Everett, whose team won five elimination games to get to the title game. “We are a champion and the second team in the whole world. Nobody expected us to be here.”

After the trophy presentation and news conference were over, and most fans were gone, the Hawaii players celebrated their title in just the way a bunch of 10-to-12-year-old boys would. They went sliding on cardboard sheets down the big hill behind Lamade Stadium.

Next Up In Sports
Tracker: Bears’ roster cuts underway ahead of Tuesday deadline
Four Downs: News and notes from Week 1 in high school football
Bears coach Matt Eberflus must deliver strong defense regardless of personnel
MLBPA makes push to unionize minor leaguers
Enabled to catch his first ‘true trophy’ muskie after 55 years of trying
Sky fall behind again, drop Game 1 of WNBA semifinals to Sun
The Latest
A photo of Bears general manager Ryan Poles on the field before a recent preseason game.
Bears
Tracker: Bears’ roster cuts underway ahead of Tuesday deadline
The team must get down to 53 players by Tuesday at 3 p.m. and began making moves Monday morning.
By Jason Lieser
 
A man was stabbed during a robbery on a Red Line platform Aug. 28, 2022 in the Loop.
Crime
Police say man stabbed during robbery at Red Line station in Loop, but CTA says video shows no attack there
The attack happened early Sunday in the 100 block of North State Street, according to Chicago police
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Believed to be Illinois’ very first automobile license plate, this No. 1 plate is on auction through Sunday.
Metro/State
Rare Chicago license plate sells for $34,000 at auction
A porcelain plate from St. Louis sold for $8,500 at Donley Auctions auction house in Union.
By Stefano Esposito
 
Chicago police work the scene where two people were shot — 1 fatally — at the 22nd District police station in the 1900 block of West Monterey Avenue in the Morgan Park neighborhood on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022.
Crime
9 killed by gunfire over the weekend in Chicago, 5-year-old boy among 25 others wounded
The boy and a man were shot while traveling in a car Sunday evening in Rogers Park on the North Side.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Mount Carmel players celebrate Denny Furlong’s (11) touchdown against St. Rita.
High School Football
Four Downs: News and notes from Week 1 in high school football
Mount Carmel’s unsung hero, an impressive debut for Morgan Park, the new freshman phenom QB at Bolingbrook and the latest Fox Valley contender.
By Michael O’Brien
 