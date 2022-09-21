The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, September 21, 2022
Bears Sports NFL

Justin Fields: ‘I would never disrespect’ Bears fans

Maybe Justin Fields knows he’ll need the fans on his side Sunday at Soldier Field.

By  Patrick Finley
   
SHARE Justin Fields: ‘I would never disrespect’ Bears fans
Quarterback Justin Fields leaves the field after the Bears’ loss Sunday night.

Quarterback Justin Fields leaves the field after the Bears’ loss Sunday night.

Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Maybe Justin Fields knows he’ll need the fans on his side Sunday at Soldier Field. The quarterback said Wednesday he heard the social media backlash from what he said Sunday night.

When Fields was asked about the fan reaction to the Bears’ loss to the Packers a few minutes after the game, he said he felt for his teammates.

“It hurts more in the locker room than the Bears fans,” he said Sunday night. “Because at the end of the day they’re not putting in any work. I see the guys in the locker room every day — I see how much work they put in.”

A prominent social media company posted the clip Monday, and Fields said he saw the backlash when people tagged him on Twitter.

“I didn’t mean it to come off like that,” he said.

Fields said he was “frustrated after the game” to the point that he didn’t want to give a league-mandated postgame interview. When he did, Fields said he gave the wrong impression that he was dismissing fans.

“What I meant by that, is, I’m talking about work regarding the game on Sunday, winning the game,” he said. “I don’t know any fans. I don’t know what they’re doing in their personal lives. I respect every fan that we have. I’m glad that we have fans. I would never disrespect anybody on what they do or what they love to do. It came off like that.”

Next Up In Chicago Bears
QB Justin Fields believes Bears are confident in him despite 11 passes vs. Packers
Dear Arlington Heights: There’s a good chance the Bears will have their hand out in 20 years
What a difference a week makes in our faith-in-Fields factor
1st-and-10: New receivers fueling giant offensive leaps
After near-miss last year, former Bear Devin Hester begins Hall of Fame march anew
Sunday was just another Aaron Rodgers squeeze play
The Latest
A rendering of the high-rise planned at 2031 N. Kingsbury St.
City Hall
Residential tower would overlook Lincoln Yards site
Developer Sterling Bay plans to build 359 units at 2031 N. Kingsbury St.
By David Roeder
 
The Walgreens logo on the front of a store, Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in Cambridge, Mass.
Business
Walgreens to buy remainder of Shields Health for $1.4B
The 10-year-old company helps health systems set up and run specialty pharmacies, which manage medications for people with complex and chronic medical conditions.
By Tom Murphy | Associated Press
 
Pier.jpeg
Crime
Bail denied for woman who tossed 3-year-old nephew into Lake Michigan off Navy Pier, despite defense claims of mental illness
Victoria Moreno, 34, is charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery to a child, according to police. She was to appear in court later Wednesday.
By Tom Schuba and David Struett
 
After Tuesday’s announcement of a stock-car race coming to Chicago in July 2023, NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace stopped at Buckingham Fountain and Navy Pier.
City Hall
Too late to hit brakes on NASCAR, but Reilly moves to curb future special events
Among other things, the ordinance would require a City Council order for any athletic event or special event that allows the closure of a state route, an arterial street or more than four blocks of any other public way.
By Fran Spielman
 
A photo of Bears quarterback Justin Fields reacting to a play in Sunday’s loss to the Packers.
Bears
QB Justin Fields believes Bears are confident in him despite 11 passes vs. Packers
Fields acknowledged that the limited opportunity to throw might make it difficult for him to grow as a quarterback, but didn’t think it reflects doubt by the coaching staff.
By Jason Lieser
 