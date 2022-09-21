Justin Fields: ‘I would never disrespect’ Bears fans

Maybe Justin Fields knows he’ll need the fans on his side Sunday at Soldier Field. The quarterback said Wednesday he heard the social media backlash from what he said Sunday night.

When Fields was asked about the fan reaction to the Bears’ loss to the Packers a few minutes after the game, he said he felt for his teammates.

“It hurts more in the locker room than the Bears fans,” he said Sunday night. “Because at the end of the day they’re not putting in any work. I see the guys in the locker room every day — I see how much work they put in.”

A prominent social media company posted the clip Monday, and Fields said he saw the backlash when people tagged him on Twitter.

“I didn’t mean it to come off like that,” he said.

Fields said he was “frustrated after the game” to the point that he didn’t want to give a league-mandated postgame interview. When he did, Fields said he gave the wrong impression that he was dismissing fans.

“What I meant by that, is, I’m talking about work regarding the game on Sunday, winning the game,” he said. “I don’t know any fans. I don’t know what they’re doing in their personal lives. I respect every fan that we have. I’m glad that we have fans. I would never disrespect anybody on what they do or what they love to do. It came off like that.”