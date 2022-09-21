Bears LB Roquan Smith out with hip injury

Bears linebacker Roquan Smith did not practice Wednesday because of a hip injury he apparently suffered against the Packers on Sunday. His status for Sunday’s game against the Texans is not known. Coach Matt Eberflus did not divulge the injury when he met the media prior to practice Wednesday, so he was not asked about it.

Smith had 11 tackles, but no impact plays, in the Bears’ 27-10 loss to the Packers on Sunday night. He had nine tackles and a half sack against the 49ers in the season opener.

Smith, who is in the final year of his contract, did not participate in training camp until Aug. 20 as a contract “hold-in.” He did not play in the preseason. Matt Adams replaced him in the preseason lineup and presumably would do so Sunday if Smith cannot play.

Also missing practice Wednesday were wide receiver Velus Jones (hamstring), tight end Ryan Griffin (achilles) and safety Dane Cruikshank (hamstring).