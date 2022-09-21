Cubs activate Keegan Thompson off 15-day IL, option rookie Jeremiah Estrada

MIAMI – The Cubs activated right-hander Keegan Thompson from the 15-day IL on Wednesday, giving him the chance to finish out his first full major-league season.

“He’s had a really nice season up to this point,” Cubs manager David Ross said. “And trying to take care of his body, get him back full strength from a stamina standpoint, … making sure he’s completely healthy was a top priority for us. And he feels good and wants to go out there and get back on there and help her help his team win. He’s worked really hard in the weight room and in the training room, and we’re happy to have him back.

Thompson landed on the IL with back tightness, but in the month he was sidelined, the Cubs wanted to address expected late-season fatigue. Thompson has thrown over 100 innings this season for the second time in his professional career.

In a corresponding move, the team optioned rookie reliever Jeremiah Estrada to Triple-A Iowa. Throwing two scoreless innings against the Marlins on Monday, Estrada improved his ERA to 3.18 in his first five major-league outings.

“Just wanted to stress to him to continue to work on his strengths and weaknesses,” Ross said, “and you know, could be back any day.”

Thompson rejoins the team in a multi-inning reliever role, which gives the Cubs more control over his workload in the last two weeks of the season. It’s also the role he began the season in, posting a 1.38 ERA in eight relief appearances.

