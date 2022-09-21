The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, September 21, 2022
Sports Bears NFL

Letting QB Justin Fields throw is most sensible choice for Bears’ present, future

Fields has thrown the fewest passes of any NFL starter this season. That’s not accomplishing anything. It’s not the way to win now, nor does it provide any insight into whether he should be the focus of the Bears’ future.

By  Jason Lieser
   
SHARE Letting QB Justin Fields throw is most sensible choice for Bears’ present, future
A photo of Bears quarterback Justin Fields throwing a pass against the Packers in their Week 2 game at Lambeau Field.

Fields threw just 11 passes in the Week 2 loss to the Packers, the fewest by any NFL starter this season.

Getty

Everything in the NFL is about contending for a championship, or for a rebuilding team like the Bears, taking steps toward it. And nothing is more important in that venture than figuring out whether Justin Fields is the quarterback who can get them there.

When he’s throwing 11 passes in a game, as he did in the loss to the Packers, that’s not accomplishing anything. That’s not the way to win now, nor does it provide any insight into whether he should be the focus of the Bears’ future.

Matt Eberflus warned against overreacting to the Bears minimizing Fields’ opportunities, saying it’s only two games into the season, but he has thrown the fewest passes of any NFL starter. That type of conservative game plan by offensive coordinator Luke Getsy makes it harder for him to grow.

“Yeah, maybe, but my No. 1 priority in my job is to run the plays like I’m taught to and to execute them at the best of my ability and to ultimately win games,” Fields said Wednesday. “So, if our offensive coordinator thinks the plays he’s giving me are going to help us win games, that’s all I care about.”

He gave some version of that at every turn. He pointed to his coaches’ experience and said he trusts them. He said stats don’t matter.

He mentioned “selflessness,” too. But reality is that whatever is best for Fields is also best for the Bears. They’re not going anywhere, this season or over the next couple, if he’s not flourishing and outright winning games for them.

Case in point in Green Bay: A game in which he throws 11 times is not a viable template. Great teams aren’t going that route. Eberflus seemed to agree and insisted that an even balance of run and pass plays is “what we need to have... and we’ll get that.”

“It’s so early in the season right now,” he said. “Let’s let this thing move forward and continue to grow.”

Continue? Growth needs to begin first.

Fields completed 7 of 11 passes for 70 yards with an interception for a 43.8 passer rating against the Packers.He got 30 of those yards on a flea flicker on his fourth snap of the game.

Eberflus said he embraces and even insists on Fields’ having a say in the offensive game plan, but Fields didn’t speak up about wanting to throw more.

“In terms of when we’re going to call a play, how many passes, how many runs we’re going to call, that’s Luke’s job, and everybody in the building knows that Luke knows what he’s doing,” Fields said. “We put full trust in him knowing that he’s gonna put us in the best position to win.”

He also didn’t interpret the game plan as a sign that Eberflus and Getsy lack faith in him.

“Not at all,” he said, citing the robust running game.

But Fields is just 15 of 28 passing for 191 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions for a 69.2 passer rating. That’s the lowest yardage total and third-lowest completion percentage and passer rating of any NFL starter. No other starter has thrown fewer than 20 passes in a game, which Fields has done twice.

Regardless of how the Bears ended up there, it’s concerning.

If Fields is struggling because his opportunity is so limited, that’s mismanagement. If Eberflus and Getsy are doing it because they’ve seen enough in practice to worry them, that’d be equally troubling.

The upside for the Bears, as Eberflus noted, is that there’s still time to change course. But assessing Fields is the most pressing matter facing this organization. Urgency trumps patience in this situation.

The Bears’ next two games are against teams that went 4-13 last season — Sunday against the Texans and Oct. 2 at the Giants — and while both are decent on pass defense, neither is overwhelming. It’s the perfect time to finally let Fields step fully into his job.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Bears notebook: Roquan Smith out with hip injury
Bears’ defense going back to the basics after faltering vs. Packers
QB Justin Fields apologizes, tries to clarify remark about Bears fans
QB Justin Fields believes Bears are confident in him despite 11 passes vs. Packers
Dear Arlington Heights: There’s a good chance the Bears will have their hand out in 20 years
What a difference a week makes in our faith-in-Fields factor
The Latest
Almost two dozen people were shot in separate attacks across Chicago over the first 24 hours of the weekend.
2 teens wounded in Garfield Park drive-by attack
The 16-year-olds were shot on the 3800 block of West Gladys Avenue. No one is in custody.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Illinois state Sen. Emil Jones III, D-Chicago, speaks to members of the media in Springfield in January of 2020.
Springfield
State Sen. Emil Jones III gives up leadership posts after federal bribery charges — but not his Senate seat
As Republicans called for the Far South Side legislator to resign altogether, Jones III has yet to publicly address the charges against him.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 
Illinois State Sen. Emil Jones III, D-Chicago, speaks to members of the media after stepping out of the closed door negotiations for the next Senate President at the Illinois State Capitol, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Springfield, Ill.
Editorials
Charges against state Sen. Emil Jones III show cheap price of corruption in Illinois
The paltry $5,000 kickback Emil Jones III was allegedly promised in a scheme with the red-light camera company SafeSpeed LLC is indicative of how easily some of our elected leaders can apparently be bought off.
By CST Editorial Board
 
Election workers help voters before they cast their ballots at a South Side elementary school during the 2022 Illinois primary on June 28.
Editorials
Wanted: Election workers for Cook County
Thousands of workers are needed to fill vacancies in the suburbs.
By CST Editorial Board
 
Jose Abreu of the White Sox gets the final out of a game against the Guardians in May.
White Sox
Guardians fielding a division championship team — for $130 million less than White Sox
White Sox went into season as World Series contenders, and Guardians weren’t built to win.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 