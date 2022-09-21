The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, September 21, 2022
Sports MLB White Sox

White Sox not a match for Guardians, McKenzie

Sox lose second in row to Guardians, fall to six games behind in AL Central

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
SHARE White Sox not a match for Guardians, McKenzie
Andrew Vaughn drops a fly ball.

Andrew Vaughn and Yoan Moncada (10) converge on a flyball dropped by Vaughn in the third inning against the Guardians at Guaranteed Rate Field on September 21, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Getty

On the day after the White Sox were essentially eliminated from playoff contention, they looked like a team that was never really in it, losing 8-2 to the AL Central leading Guardians Wednesday at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Lance Lynn allowed six runs over six innings but three of the runs were unearned. And from the get-go, the Sox looked flat at third base where Yoan Moncada was involved in three negative results at a hot corner.

Moncada, who has played good defense this season, took his time on Amed Rosario’s ground ball that the hustling Rosario beat out for a hit in the first inning. After Lynn walked Josh Naylor, Moncada almost made amends stepping on third and throwing across his body for an attempted double play but Jose Abreu couldn’t glove the throw on a bounce, allowing Oscar Gonzalez to reach first. Andres Gimenez then bounced an infield single off Moncada.

In the third, left fielder Andrew Vaughn charged in as Moncada peeled off on Josh Naylor’s pop up but dropped it, starting a three-run inning.

Moncada did homer against Triston McKenzie, who struck out 13 and walked none over eight innings of two-run ball. Steven Kwan homered against Lynn and Naylor homered against Jose Ruiz.

The Sox (76-73) dropped to six games behind Cleveland (82-67) with 13 to play.

Cairo learning on the job

Miguel Cairo was hard on himself after the Sox, needing a three-game series sweep against the Guardians to stay in contention, lost 10-7 in 11 innings Tuesday. Perhaps too much so.

“When you win, the players win,” Cairo said Wednesday. “When you lost, I lost. It’s my job to put them in the right, best position to succeed and I didn’t do that. So it was my loss. They battled [Wednesday], they fight, we just came up short. Today’s a new day.

“This is my first time managing so I’m learning a lot.”

The Sox are 13-7 under Cairo and lost two games in a row for the first time since Cairo took over Tony La Russa’s duties.

Robert not in lineup

Luis Robert, who is playing with discomfort in his left wrist when he plays, did not start.

Robert’s wrist gets increasingly sore as games go on from swings, but Cairo said he can’t do more damage to it by playing.

Anderson “will play” before end of season

Tim Anderson, recovering from surgery on the middle finger of his left hand, tracked pitches from Lucas Giolito and moved closer to being activated. It seems more likely Anderson will join the Sox with a minor league rehab assignment, and Cairo said he will definitely play, and play regularly when he returns, this season.

Cease in select company

Dylan Cease, who pitched six innings of one-run ball in a 10-7 loss to Cleveland in 11 innings Tuesday, allowed one earned run or less for the 22nd time this season, the most among MLB starters. Julio Urias of the Dodgers ranks second with 19.

Cease’s 22 starts allowing one earned run or less are one shy of Wilbur Wood’s club record of 23 in 1972. The last MLB starter to allowed one earned run or less 22 or more times was Tampa Bay’s Blake Snell in 2018 (23).

Next Up In Sports
Anti-violence group says permits pulled for softball league after Washington Park mass shooting
How Cubs’ Marcus Stroman is tapping into the best version of himself as a pitcher
Guardians fielding a division championship team — for $130 million less than White Sox
Letting QB Justin Fields throw is most sensible choice for Bears’ present, future
City Council approves Chicago Fire’s training center on Near West Side
As Blackhawks’ training camp begins, Luke Richardson set to encounter his first of many challenges
The Latest
IMG_0866.jpg
Chicago
Anti-violence group says permits pulled for softball league after Washington Park mass shooting
Acclivus Inc. denies involvement in Sept. 13 attack, calls on Chicago Park District to reinstate permits for future games.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
Cubs right-hander Marcus Stroman held the Marlins to three runs in six innings on Wednesday.
Sports
How Cubs’ Marcus Stroman is tapping into the best version of himself as a pitcher
Since returning from the 15-day IL in early July, Stroman has posted a 2.87 ERA.
By Maddie Lee
 
A table loaded with bags of fresh produce at a giveaway at a community center for LGBTQ youth of color in the Austin neighborhood.
Food giveaway by LGBTQ youth group in Austin aims to sow goodwill among neighbors: ‘Community is community’
An Austin community center for LGBTQ youth of color gave away 110 bags of fresh produce to address food insecurity while building relationships within the neighborhood.
By Michael Loria
 
People walk by outdoor plastic dining bubbles on Fulton Market in Chicago in October 2020.
City Hall
Lightfoot proposes new, improved — and permanent — outdoor dining program
If the council approves the new program, the Chicago Department of Transportation will establish an “outdoor dining street permit” valid from May 1 through Oct. 31. It would allow restaurants to set up extra tables in curb lanes.
By Fran Spielman
 
Illinois state Sen. Emil Jones III, D-Chicago, speaks to members of the media in Springfield in January of 2020.
Springfield
State Sen. Emil Jones III gives up leadership posts after federal bribery charges — but not his Senate seat
As Republicans called for the Far South Side legislator to resign altogether, Jones III has yet to publicly address the charges against him.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 