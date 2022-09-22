The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, September 22, 2022
Sports Bears NFL

Bears OC Luke Getsy stands by game plan that resulted in 10 points, 11 passes

Regardless of the opponent, regardless of having a young quarterback in Justin Fields and regardless of Getsy being just two games into his coordinating career, this is a time for adjustments rather than stubbornness.

By  Jason Lieser
   
SHARE Bears OC Luke Getsy stands by game plan that resulted in 10 points, 11 passes
A photo of Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy at a recent practice.

Getsy is in his first season as an NFL offensive coordinator.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Fresh off scoring just 10 points in a loss to the Packers, Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy defended a game plan that resulted in the least productive passing game of the young NFL season.

Regardless of the opponent, regardless of having a young quarterback in Justin Fields and regardless of Getsy being just two games into his coordinating career, this is a time for adjustments rather than stubbornness.

Fields threw 11 passes against the Packers, including only one on the opening drive of the fourth quarter when the Bears still had a chance, and completed seven for 70 yards. He is the only NFL starter to throw fewer than 20 passes in a game this season and has done so twice.

Fields said he doesn’t care how many passes he throws as long as the Bears win, but there was neither prolific passing nor victory in Green Bay. The Bears ran for 203 yards, but all it gained them was a 24-7 deficit at halftime and a thudding loss to their archrival.

Getsy said he called 19 or 20 pass plays — three were lost to sacks, one was negated when Fields crossed the line of scrimmage before throwing and the rest morphed into scrambles — out of the Bears’ meager 41 snaps on offense.

“I know that it’s the NFL [and] everyone’s throwing it 30 or 40 times a game, but we only had 41 snaps,” Getsy said Thursday. “And when you run the ball the way that we did ... That’s part of it.

“What gives us the best chance to succeed? Were our matchups favorable to us? Last week we felt like there were parts of the run game that we felt like we had a pretty good matchup, and we were able to get seven [gains of 10-plus yards]. That’s a lot of explosives in the run game.”

Sure, but again, where did it get the Bears? And where will that type of game plan get them going forward? Playing that way probably won’t beat even the lowly Texans on Sunday.

The reason “everyone’s throwing it 30 or 40 times a game” is because that’s how to win in the modern NFL. Over the past decade, teams that threw for fewer than 100 yards went 41-91-1.

Fields needs a legitimate opportunity to show he can drive the Bears’ offense, as opposed to letting defenses dictate that. The best quarterbacks can overcome any scheme, and the most important thing for the Bears this season is determining whether Fields has that capacity.

And getting only 41 plays isn’t some misfortune that inexplicably befell Getsy and the Bears. It’s directly tied to how bad their offense was. There’s no one else to blame for that.

That was the fewest offensive plays by any team this season and the fifth-fewest over the last five. They went three-and-out on four consecutive possessions beginning in the second quarter.

Despite their many missteps offensively, the Bears opened the fourth quarter with an opportunity to get back in the game, down 24-10. They drove 89 yards, powered mostly by running back David Montgomery, before facing fourth-and-goal from about a foot and a half out.

Getsy calleda run for Fields out of the shotgun, and he was stopped short by no more than a couple inches. He said he’d call it again if given a do-over.

“Yeah, we love that play,” Getsy said.

“That was our plan. We talked about it all week... That was exactly what we wanted; we just didn’t execute it well enough. We’ve got to get them coached up a little bit better so that they don’t make that mistake.”

Ultimately, even a touchdown would’ve left the Bears trailing by seven. After the Packers’ ensuing field-goal drive, they would’ve gotten the ball back down 10 with 2:28 left.

Too much went wrong and the outcome was too dismal to be this certain about that game plan.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Halas Intrigue, Episode 239: Picking winners for Bears-Texans
Against Davis Mills, Bears ‘still gotta show up as if we are playing Aaron Rodgers’
Bears’ Trevis Gipson picking up where he left off
Bears LB Roquan Smith (hip injury) misses practice again ahead of Texans game
Bears predictions: Week 3 vs. Texans
Letting QB Justin Fields throw is most sensible choice for Bears’ present, future
The Latest
Illinois State Sen. Emil Jones III, D-Chicago, speaks to members of the media after stepping out of the closed door negotiations for the next Senate President at the Illinois State Capitol, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Springfield, Ill.
Editorials
Charges against state Sen. Emil Jones III show cheap price of corruption in Illinois
The paltry $5,000 kickback Emil Jones III was allegedly promised in a scheme with the red-light camera company SafeSpeed LLC is indicative of how easily some of our elected leaders can apparently be bought off.
By CST Editorial Board
 
HUB312, a 16,448-square-foot heated facility for cyclists, includes 300 parking spaces for bikes.
Transportation
Millennium Park bike station closing at end of month
The Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events oversees the station. A spokesman said it closes indefinitely at 5 p.m. on Sept. 30, and the department is “currently exploring options to determine the best use of this space.”
By Manny Ramos
 
Rafael Briceño Colmenares arrived in the Chicago area in January from Venezuela. He faces a steep legal battle as he tries to seek asylum in the U.S. And his three children, wife and family remain in Venezuela.
La Voz Chicago
Months before buses carrying immigrants arrived from Texas, Venezuelans in Chicago saw signs of humanitarian crisis
Rafael Briceño Colmenares, who arrived in the Chicago area earlier this year, is among thousands that have fled their South American homeland in order to help feed their families.
By Elvia Malagón
 
Vickie Ponciano, center, aunt of Gyovanni Arzuaga, on Thursday outside the former John Hancock Center to decry the use of violent videos in GOP campaign ads.
Politics
Family of violence victims used in GOP campaign ads call on Darren Bailey to stop commercials
“Stop using our pain and suffering for votes,” Vickie Ponciano, the aunt of one victim, said Thursday.
By Mitch Dudek
 
Migrants who were on a flight sent by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gather with their belongings outside St. Andrews Episcopal Church on Sept. 14 in Edgartown, Massachusetts on Martha’s Vineyard.
Columnists
Don’t blame the immigrants — it’s our laws that are criminal
We are an aging population with a declining birth rate. Our national spirit needs the infusion of energy and dynamism that immigrants provide.And we will be thanked and strengthened by people whose lives we save.
By Mona Charen
 