Roquan Smith, Jaylon Johnson questionable for Texans game

Two of the Bears’ best three defensive players are questionable for Sunday’s game against the Texans.

Linebacker Roquan Smith missed his third-straight practice Friday with a hip injury. Cornerback Jaylon Johnson did not practice Friday after being limited Thursday because of a quad issue.

Head coach Matt Eberflus wouldn’t say whether he expected either man to play, saying simply that the questionable status means they have a 51 percent chance or better of suiting up.

Smith played every snap in Sunday’s loss to the Packers. Johnson was added to the injury report Thursday after he was injured during practice Wednesday.

Rookie receiver Velus Jones is unlikely to make his NFL debut Sunday; he was limited in practice the last two days but ruled doubtful. He’s been dealing with a hamstring injury dating back to the middle of training camp, and has missed the first two games of his career.

Linebacker Matthew Adams (hamstring), safety Dane Cruikshank (hamstring) and tight end Ryan Griffin (Achilles’ tendon) were ruled out for Sunday’s game. Adams, who was hurt in practice Thursday, is the team’s starting strong-side linebacker but serves as Smith’s backup in nickel coverage, which they play more often than not.

Rookie Jack Sanborn, a Wisconsin alum, figures to play instead of Smith if he can’t go. Sterling Weatherford is their only other linebacker on the active roster, though they can call up Joe Thomas or DeMarquis Gates from the practice squad Saturday.

