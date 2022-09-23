The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, September 23, 2022
Sports Bears NFL

Bears notebook: Velus Jones getting closer to NFL debut

The rookie wide receiver, a third-round draft pick from Tennessee, is doubtful for Sunday’s game against the Texans because of a hamstring injury. But he was encouraged by his return to practice — even on a limited basis — Thursday and Friday. “I feel close,” he said.

By  Mark Potash
   
SHARE Bears notebook: Velus Jones getting closer to NFL debut
merlin_107373869.jpg

Bears wide receiver Velus Jones had a 48-yard punt return against the Seahawks in the preseason.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times, Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Bears rookie wide receiver Velus Jones is doubtful with a hamstring injury and not expected to play Sunday against the Texans. But the third-round draft pick from Tennessee is getting closer to returning after participating in practice on a limited basis for the second consecutive day Friday.

‘I’ve been praying on it. I feel close,” Jones said. “Today [Friday] was a good day — running and stuff like that. But just looking at everything one day at a time.”

Jones was hampered by the recurring hamstring issue in training camp. He had a 48-yard punt return and 31-yard kickoff return against the Seahawks in the preseason, but was sidelined again with the hamstring injury the following week.

He practiced last week on Wednesday, but sat out practice the next two days.This week he did not practice on Wednesday but was active Thursday and Friday.

“It’s a great feeling to be out there with your brothers,” Jones said. “Just to be in the same atmosphere with them, grinding with them in individual [drills]. It’s an amazing feeling. That’s definitely a changer — make me feel a whole lot better about myself.”

Injury report growing

Jones was the only player on the final injury report before the Packers game last week. There are six players on it this week: cornerback Jaylon Johnson (quad), linebacker Matt Adams (hamstring) and safety Dane Cruikshank (hamstring) are out. Linebacker Roquan Smith (hip) and tight end Ryan Griffin (achilles) are questionable.

Gordon’s rookie trials

Rookie cornerback Kyler Gordon’s perseverance will be put to the test Sunday after the second-round draft pick had a tough night against the Packers last week.

“With any player and of course rookies, that does happen,” coach Matt Eberflus said. “You have up games and down games. A lot of times it’s a step up for rookies, playing in the pro game. It takes some time. But he’s certainly talented enough [and] mentally tough enough get that done.”

Eberflus said Gordon’s issue was more about fundamentals than rookie mistakes.

“It’s basic fundamentals that he can clean up, that we looked at in detail,” Eberflus said, “It could be from footwork to the fundamental tackling to a lot of things. And we detailed them out for him and he’s excited about putting those into practice in the game [Sunday].”

Respect for Lovie, but …

Texans coach Lovie Smith will return to the Soldier Field sidelines for the first time since 2014, when he was coaching the Buccaneers and lost to the Bears 21-13. Smith was 81-63 (3-3 in the playoffs) with a Super Bowl berth in nine seasons with the Bears.

Though neither Eberflus nor defensive coordinator Alan Williams worked on the same staff as Smith, they have a connection as part of the Tony Dungy coaching tree.

“I have respect and admiration for him,” Williams said. “Love that he’s a head coach in the NFL again — that part of it I’m proud of. Excited for him.

“But at the end of the day, I would say this: He’s the opponent across the field and he’s trying to come into our house and take what we have. So with that in mind, we’re going to do everything we can to make sure he goes away with a frown on his face.”

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Bears could be down CB Jaylon Johnson, LB Roquan Smith vs. Texans
Justin Fields should get boost from facing familiar defensive scheme
Bears OC Luke Getsy stands by game plan that resulted in 10 points, 11 passes
Halas Intrigue, Episode 239: Picking winners for Bears-Texans
Against Davis Mills, Bears ‘still gotta show up as if we are playing Aaron Rodgers’
Bears’ Trevis Gipson picking up where he left off
The Latest
Frank Ferrante as the clown Forte, welcomes all to an evening of music, acrobatics and dining at “Cabaret ZaZou presents Luminaire.”&nbsp;
Theater
Cabaret ZaZou delivers a wildly entertaining evening of song, cirque and more in ‘Luminaire’
“Cabaret ZaZou presents Luminaire,” directed by Dreya Weber, has some bite along with feel-good giggles and mind-blowing acts of Dare-deviltry.
By Catey Sullivan - For the Sun-Times
 
Seth Jones skates with the puck.
Sports
Seth Jones thinking big-picture with new contract, Blackhawks’ rebuild starting simultaneously
Circumstances have changed drastically since Jones signed this eight-year contract last summer, but the Hawks’ star defenseman insists he doesn’t regret his decision.
By Ben Pope
 
A Chicago police officer holds a wooden baton outside CPD headquarters at Michigan Avenue and East 35th Street on the South Side, as protesters gather on the third day of demonstrations in Chicago over the death of George Floyd, who died in police custody on Memorial Day in Minneapolis, Sunday evening, May 31, 2020.
City Hall
12 cops face discipline for misconduct after George Floyd protests
On May 31, 2020 — six days after Floyd died — dozens of protesters were pushed and hit with batons as officers struggled with two people in the 400 block of North Clark Street, according to a report released publicly Thursday.
By Allison Novelo
 
Colorado v Minnesota
College Sports
Big Game Hunting: Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa get out of the gate in Big Ten West race
The Gophers — ranked No. 2 in the land in both total offense and total defense — have their hands full at Michigan State.
By Steve Greenberg
 
Nicole Lee speaks during a special meeting after she is sworn is as the first Asian American woman to serve on the Chicago City Council as the new 11th Ward alderperson, at City Hall, Monday afternoon, March 28, 2022. Lee will replace convicted former 11th Ward Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson.
City Hall
City Council urged to declare its independence from Lightfoot by choosing its own committee chairs
The Better Government Association published a policy statement Friday renewing its call for the City Council to shed its reputation as a rubber stamp for Chicago mayors.
By Fran Spielman
 