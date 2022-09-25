Bears QB Justin Fields: ‘I played like trash’ in win over Texans

The Bears celebrated a 23-20 escape against the Texans, but quarterback Justin Fields knew he’d been bailed out. It was a disaster game for him, salvaged only by linebacker Roquan Smith’s late interception to set up the game-winning field goal.

Fields’ dismal season continued, though. He completed just 8 of 17 passes for 106 yards and threw two interceptions. His 27.7 passer rating was the worst of his career.

He began his press conference with, “I didn’t play as well as I wanted to,” but quickly shifted toward a sharper critique of himself.

“I’ve just gotta get better, plain and simple,” Fields said. “Straight up, I just played like — I want to say the A-word, but I’m not gonna do that. I just played like trash. I played terrible. Really just gotta be better.”

When asked what specifically needs to improve, he answered, “A lot of things. A lot of things. A lot of things. So, yeah.”

Fields was already frustrated leading up to the game after throwing just 11 passes in the Week 2 loss to the Packers. He said he was getting up an hour or so earlier to spend more time studying as he tried to straighten out his play.

That frustration has a new level of urgency now.

“I’m about to go to the film tonight,” he said. “I played terrible. I’m see what I could’ve done better and get better for my teammates.”

