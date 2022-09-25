The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, September 25, 2022
Sports Bears NFL

3 takeaways from Bears-Texans, including Dick Butkus improvising on the mic

Also, checking in on cornerback Jaylon Johnson and a look at the last time a Bears quarterback played this badly and still won.

By  Jason Lieser
   
SHARE 3 takeaways from Bears-Texans, including Dick Butkus improvising on the mic
A photo of Bears Hall of Famer Dick Butkus watching a game at Soldier Field in 2019.

Butkus, shown here attending a Bears game in 2019, was at Soldier Field for Bears-Texans on Sunday.

AP Photos

The Bears have a lot to sort through after scraping by the Texans 23-20 on Sunday, starting with quarterback Justin Fields’ ugly game and running back David Montgomery’s leg injury.

Here are three takeaways from the win:

Johnson out

The Bears’ top cornerback, Jaylon Johnson, missed the game with a quad injury. Johnson, who played nearly every snap in the first two games, got hurt in practice and was inactive against the Texans.

More of the same

Fields was hardly the first Bears quarterback to have a nightmarish performance and still win. It’s a bit of a tradition around here. The last one to post a sub-30 passer rating and escape with victory was Todd Collins in 2010. He completed 6 of 16 passes for 32 yards and threw four interceptions for a 6.2 rating in the Bears’ 23-6 over the Panthers.

Butkus ad-libs

Bears great Dick Butkus made an appearance during the game and after waxing poetic about his years playing at Soldier Field, he looked incredulous as he blurted, “And now we’re moving to Arlington Heights?” Butkus also improvised during a sponsored toast to the crowd. When the setup was, “May our team be...” Butkus finished the sentence with, “Get better.”

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Bears RB Khalil Herbert posts career day after David Montgomery’s exit
Bears’ win over Texans is footnote to QB Justin Fields’ struggles — not the other way around
Roquan Smith makes his best pitch in Bears’ win over Texans
Evaluating Justin Fields is the season’s only purpose. By that measure, the Bears are 0-3.
Bears K Cairo Santos makes game-winner at gun
Bears QB Justin Fields: ‘I played like trash’ in win over Texans
The Latest
White Sox starter Dylan Cease throws a pitch during the first inning of Sunday’s game against the Detroit Tigers at Guaranteed Rate Field.
White Sox
White Sox’ Dylan Cease ready to keep on working despite elimination
“I got a lot left in the tank,” Cease said. “I’d love to throw as much as I can, but we’ll have to see.”
By Mark Gonzales
 
Khalil Herbert runs against the Texans on Sunday.
Bears
Bears RB Khalil Herbert posts career day after David Montgomery’s exit
Herbert more than filled in for Montgomery, running 20 times for 157 yards.
By Patrick Finley
 
The Detroit Tigers’ Ryan Kreidler, left, scores as White Sox catcher Seby Zavala, right, takes a late throw during the seventh inning of Sunday’s game.
White Sox
White Sox’ sloppy loss to Tigers angers acting manager Miguel Cairo
“Today was the worst one,” Cairo said of the Sox’s sixth consecutive loss.
By Mark Gonzales
 
A photo of Bears coach Matt Eberflus talking with quarterback Justin Fields after they beat the Texans on Sunday.
Bears
Bears’ win over Texans is footnote to QB Justin Fields’ struggles — not the other way around
Having a franchise quarterback matters more than anything in the NFL, and the single greatest priority for the Bears this season is to determine whether Fields is that guy. It doesn’t look promising at the moment.
By Jason Lieser
 
Bears linebacker Roquan Smith takes selfies with fans after Sunday’s win over the Texans.
Bears
Roquan Smith makes his best pitch in Bears’ win over Texans
After a relatively slow start in 2022 following a training camp contract “hold-in,” Smith had a breakout game Sunday — 16 tackles, two tackles for loss and a fourth-quarter interception that paved the way for victory. “[From] here on out you can expect some big things.”
By Mark Potash
 