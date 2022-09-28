The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, September 28, 2022
Sports Bears NFL

Bears notebook: Khalil Herbert ready for bigger role

With David Montgomery day to day with an ankle injury, the second-year running back could start against the Giants on Sunday. “What I’ve got to do, I’m gonna do,” he said. “I’m definitely ready for it.”

By  Mark Potash
   
SHARE Bears notebook: Khalil Herbert ready for bigger role
Bears running back Khalil Herbert (24) breaks away from Texans defensive end Rasheem Green as he rushes for a touchdown during the first half of the Bears’ 23-20 victory over the Texans at Soldier Field.

Bears running back Khalil Herbert (24) rushed for 157 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries (7.9 yards per carry) against the Texans on Sunday at Soldier Field.

Nam Y. Huh, AP Photos

Running back David Montgomery did not practice and is day to day after suffering an ankle injury against the Texans last week. But with Khalil Herbert averaging 7.3 yards a carry, the Bears’ running game is less likely to suffer.

Herbert ably took the lead role against the Texans after Montgomery left early in the first quarter. The 2021 sixth-round pick rushed for 157 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries — the most rushing yards in the NFL in Week 3. His 52-yard run on the Bears’ first offensive play of the second half led to Herbert’s one-yard touchdown run that gave the Bears a 20-17 lead.

In three games, Herbert has 33 carries for 240 yards and three touchdowns. He’s sixth in the NFL among running backsinrushing. His 7.3-yard average is second among running backs with 10 or more carries. He has nine carries of 10 yards or more. Only the Browns’ Nick Chubb (10, on 62 carries) has more.

Though Montgomery is the Bears’ lead running back, Herbert keeps pushing for a bigger role every time he plays. In four games as a replacement for Montgomery last season, he had 78 carries for 344 yards (4.4 avg.) — rushing for 97 yards on 18 carries against the Packers and 100 yards on 18 carries against the Buccaneers.

But Herbert said he feels even more comfortable in Luke Getsy’s offense.

“We put detail into everything,” Herbert said. “And just knowing where the o-line’s gonna be, who they’re going to — stuff like that helps me prepared throughout the week, so when I get in the game it’s the same thing we’ve done in practice already.

“It feels real different. Since April, the stuff we’ve put in and being able to go through it and build this offense together, [it] definitely feels more comfortable.”

Injury report

Besides Montgomery, cornerback Jaylon Johnson (quad) did not practice. Linebacker Roquan Smith (quad), wide receiver Velus Jones (hamstring) and tight end Ryan Griffin (achilles) were limited.

Eberflus, who gives very little information on injured players, said Johnson is “doing good,” but did not speculate on his status for Sunday’s game against the Giants.

Linebacker Matt Adams (hamstring) and safety Dan Cruikshank (hamstring) did not practice.

Butkus visit

Bears Hall of Fame linebacker Dick Butkus — the embodiment of the H.I.T.S. principle before Eberflus ever dreamed of it — visited Halas Hall on Tuesday.

Not surprisingly, the 79-year-old Butkus was a big hit when he took over the team’s Twitter account. And also with the coaching staff and their families at a family dinner the Bears host.

“It was awesome to have him here. It was special,” Eberflus said. “I got a chance to take him up to my office and show him the Monsters of the Midway behind my desk. Of course, he’s on top, which is cool. He really liked seeing that. It was a joy to visit with him.”

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Bears defense learning how to finish fast
A thin Bears receivers room managing to get worse
Bears QB Justin Fields remains calm, patient amid early-season struggles
Bears RB David Montgomery misses practice
Dick Butkus gets hold of Bears’ Twitter account, zaniness ensues
Bears signing WR Reggie Roberson Jr. to practice squad
The Latest
Diego Uribe (left) and Jafeth Ramos.
Crime
Woman testifies of watching ex-boyfriend charged in killing 6 family members
But a defense attorney says the slayings in a Gage Park home could not have been done alone, instead suggesting the killers were “four masked men.”
By Matthew Hendrickson
 
Cubs right fielder Seiya Suzuki rejoined the team on Tuesday, after the birth of his first child.
Cubs
Cubs’ Seiya Suzuki on 2023 expectations: ‘The most important is winning’
Suzuki was on a hot streak when he went on the paternity list. Now, he’s back.
By Maddie Lee
 
Lou Adams coaching Orr in 2018.
High School Basketball
Lou Adams hired as Rich’s new basketball coach
It didn’t take long for Rich to replace Jamere Dismukes as basketball coach. The school hired former Orr and Englewood coach Lou Adams on Wednesday.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Chicago Public Schools sign at CPS head quarters.
Education
CPS drops to fourth-largest school district in nation
Chicago Public Schools — at 322,000 students this year — now trails Miami-Dade County Public Schools in Florida, which saw its enrollment increase to 325,000.
By Sun-Times staff
 
White Sox Gavin Sheets, Luis Robert and Eloy Jimenez after a loss to the Tigers on Sept. 16.
White Sox
White Sox need Robert, Anderson on field in 2023
Luis Robert knew what he meant to the White Sox, so he tried to play through injury, which he says was “a mistake”
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 