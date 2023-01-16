Juan Uribe Jr. among White Sox’ international signings

The White Sox announced the signings of seven international prospects Monday, agreeing to terms with right-handers Luis Reyes ($700,000) and Denny Lima ($10,000), outfielders Abraham Núñez ($700,000) and Albert Alberto ($50,000) and infielders D’Angelo Tejada ($350,000), Rafael Álvarez ($350,000) and Juan Uribe Jr. ($200,000).

Reyes, 17, is the Sox’ top prize. The 6-2 Dominican is rated by MLB Pipeline as the No. 4 international pitching prospect and No. 41 overall.

Uribe Jr., 16, has the most well known name. Juan Uribe played shortstop on the 2005 World Series champion, recording the last two outs in Game 4 at Houston. Uribe played for the Sox from 2004-08 during his 16-year-career that included stops with the Rockies (2001-03), Giants (2009-10), Dodgers (2011-15), Braves (2015), Mets (2015) and Indians (2016).

Uribe Jr., 5-10, 170-pounds, was born in Chicago.

The Sox expect additional international signings.