Thursday, January 26, 2023
Chicago State University announces committee to explore adding football program

If the recommendation is approved, a Division 1 football and other programs could start at Chicago State University as soon as fall of 2025, the school said.

By  Emmanuel Camarillo
   
Chicago State University’s Cougar Commitment Initiative hopes to retain and increase graduation rate among its black and Latino students.

Chicago State University.

Sun-Times file

Chicago State University announced Thursday that an exploratory committee will study the impact of potentially adding a Division 1 football program to the school.

The committee is a combination of advisory and working group members, business leaders and includes former Chicago Bears Otis Wilson and Tom Thayer as well as current NBA official James Capers, CSU said in a statement.

Findings are expected to be shared with CSU President Zaldwaynaka Scott by the end of the 2023 spring semester. If the recommendation is approved, football and other programs could start as soon as the fall of 2025, the school said.

The committee will also look at adding more women’s sports teams to the existing roster.

“The potential to bring a Division I football program here to CSU and increase the number of women’s sports offerings is not only an exciting step forward for the current and future student body, but for the entire surrounding community,” said Monique Carroll, CSU’s Director of Intercollegiate Athletics. “The time is now to usher in the next era of Chicago State Athletics, and we could not be more grateful for the exploratory committee to help us take these critical steps forward in evolving our programming.”

Chicago State teams currently compete in basketball, cross country, golf, soccer, tennis, indoor and outdoor track and volleyball.

