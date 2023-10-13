Teven Jenkins feeling good physically after first game back, ready for bigger workload

Bears guard Teven Jenkins switched up his diet during the offseason, eschewing Wendy’s and turning to a personal chef who uses natural ingredients.

“When I got hurt, it was like a wake-up call, really,” said the 2021 second-round pick, who missed the first four games of this season on injured reserve with a calf injury two years after missing most of his rookie season following back surgery. “I knew I had to change something this offseason because I’ve had past injuries. So I was slowing into it, tiptoeing back and forth about what I should do, and I’m really bought into it now.”

Jenkins’ return against the Commanders was a boost for an offensive line that has allowed 20 sacks, the third-most in the NFL entering this week’s games.

“I feel really good right now,” he told reporters Thursday. “I think I’d be ready for a whole game. We’re going to see how we’re at, conditioning-wise, and keep on going from there.”

Coach Matt Eberflus was noncommittal about the O-line rotation going forward.

“We’re going to work through that during the process of this week,” he said. “We certainly like where [Jenkins] was last week in the game coming off that long [IR] stint he had.”

The Bears’ line allowed three sacks against a Commanders defensive line that includes several stout pass rushers. Jenkins said it was the best the unit had played all season.

“We really stepped up to the call and really attacked them, and they’re a great defensive line,” he said.

He added that the mental aspect of rotating is the most challenging part for him.

“I like to think of it as I’m only in there half the time, so I’d go twice as hard,” he said. “It’s hard to get your juices going because you know you’ve got to cool down, and it depends if you’re starting or not, so it’s very hard to get your mind in it. That’s the big challenge about it. If you can keep your mind on that, you’re good.”

Left tackle Larry Borom, who’s filling in for the injured Braxton Jones, said he’s happy to have Jenkins back in the fold, but he agreed the constant rotation is challenging.

“It was tough, especially on the road, because, like, [Jenkins] and Cody [Whitehair] are different body types, and I’m trying to see the ball,” Borom said. “It’s a lot of different things, man. It’s tough on me, but it’s part of the job.”

Communication is paramount this week as the offense prepares to face a blitz-happy defense. The Vikings blitz 56.2% of the time, nearly 11% more than the second-most team. Keeping quarterback Justin Fields upright will be critical if the Bears are to show continued growth in their passing game.

Borom said the familiarity the offensive linemen have built among themselves allows them to pass off rushers more easily. Jenkins’ friendship with guard Nate Davis, for example, started in OTAs. Davis said they act like brothers and push each other on the field.

“To be able to look across the line and, you know, have that eye connection and have that ‘OK, let’s go out here and go to work’ type of feel was cool,” Davis said. “We continue to push each other and try to be the best player out there. It’s a little friendly rivalry that we have against each other, to push each other to make each other better. It’s going to be good for both of us.”

