‘Go random stranger!’ and other spectator signs at the Chicago Marathon
From Taylor Swift references to digs at Donald Trump, Chicago marathon spectators got creative with their encouragement.
People train for months to run the Bank of America Chicago Marathon. Others wrack their brains for days to come up with the perfect catchy slogan to give race-runners a smile along the route.
From pop culture references to digs at politicians, Chicagoans showed their creativity and wit as they cheered on runners Sunday. As people ran, walked or limped by, giving a hurried hug or exhausted high-five to spectators, they also giggled at the phrases drawn in Sharpie on poster board.
“You’re running better than the government,” one sign read.
Another one appealed to those looking forward to a cold beverage after the race: “Hurry up, beer misses you.”
Here are some of the other signs seen along the marathon route:
