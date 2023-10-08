‘Go random stranger!’ and other spectator signs at the Chicago Marathon

People train for months to run the Bank of America Chicago Marathon. Others wrack their brains for days to come up with the perfect catchy slogan to give race-runners a smile along the route.

From pop culture references to digs at politicians, Chicagoans showed their creativity and wit as they cheered on runners Sunday. As people ran, walked or limped by, giving a hurried hug or exhausted high-five to spectators, they also giggled at the phrases drawn in Sharpie on poster board.

“You’re running better than the government,” one sign read.

Another one appealed to those looking forward to a cold beverage after the race: “Hurry up, beer misses you.”

Here are some of the other signs seen along the marathon route:

A spectator watching runners along West Wacker Drive during the Bank of America Chicago Marathon. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Spectators in Chinatown during the Chicago Marathon on Sunday. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

A costumed Chicago Marathon spectator on North Wells Street on Sunday. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Tiffany Gonzales and her golden retriever, Halsted, cheer on runners at the Chicago Marathon on Sunday. Mary Norkol | Sun-Times

Ivette Murphy-Aguilu dresses as Scooby Doo as she cheers on her husband and other runners at the Chicago marathon in the West Loop. Mary Norkol | Sun-Times

Meagan Haskisson cheers on runners of the Chicago Marathon in the West Loop Sunday with a sign inspired by the rumored romance between superstar Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Mary Norkol | Sun-Times

Members of the Richter and Whitt families, along with Behnosh Marabdallal, encourage runners during the Chicago Marathon Sunday. Mary Norkol | Sun-Times