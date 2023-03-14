The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, March 14, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

Good get by Bears GM Ryan Poles ... now the real work begins

That trade with Panthers was great, but Bears’ success in draft will determine strength of this offseason.

By  Laurence W. Holmes
   
SHARE Good get by Bears GM Ryan Poles ... now the real work begins
GettyImages_1457188270.jpg

Bears GM Ryan Poles pulled off a splashy deal for his No. 1 overall pick, adding WR D.J. Moore and a collection of selections.

Getty Images

After reading my column last week about Bears general manager Ryan Poles and “lying season,” a trusted former NFL executive reached out. He wanted to let me know that Poles has a reputation for being truthful almost to a fault. He let me know that Poles’ asking price for the No. 1 pick wasn’t that crazy and that I should buckle up for the Bears to get something done.

Two days later …

The Bears traded with the Panthers, moving the No. 1 spot for a bunch of picks and wide receiver D.J. Moore. Turns out, my source really does have his pulse on the league. It’s refreshing to know that there are still trustworthy football people in these streets, even during lying season. 

The downside of lying season is that people don’t trust anyone, even when they’re telling the truth. Poles was a poker player who knew he had the cards. He wasn’t shy about saying plainly what he expected in return — a most refreshing turn of events that may have caused other players at the table to blink. It seems teams such as the Colts and Raiders called his bluff, but he turned over pocket aces and made the Panthers deal. Poles has a poker face that Lady Gaga would envy. 

Draft-pick compensation was the driving force behind this deal, but adding Moore as the sweetener is really good business. For weeks, we heard pundits posit that Poles would look to trade Justin Fields. These moves show confidence that Fields can grow into the quarterback that allows the Bears to be competitive. It gives him a weapon that immediately upgrades the offense.

Moore has spent five years with the Panthers. In that time, he amassed 5,201 receiving yards. To give his production perspective: Moore’s five-year total would put him at the top of the Bears’ franchise all-time list for receiving yards. I know you’re stunned by that so let me say it differently. No Bears pass-catcher in the history of the franchise has more yards than Moore has produced in the last five seasons. Not Brandon Marshall. Not Alshon Jeffery. Not Willie Gault or even Johnny Morris. 

That’s a shameful history for the Bears — one they hope to improve upon immediately.

Besides his own production, Moore adds something else of value: He will draw attention from defenses. That should allow for a healthy Darnell Mooney and Chase Claypool to have space to operate. The addition of Moore elevates the Bears’ receiver room to respectable levels. It helps make Fields’ life easier and the evaluation of this quarterback more equitable.

But back to Poles. My NFL friend mentioned something else that had me thinking after the trade was reported. He said: “This trade could very well be his legacy. [bleep] load of pressure for a 37-year-old and second-year GM.”

He’s right. Hopefully, Poles is never again in a position where his team finishes with the worst record and No. 1 pick. Feel free to root against Carolina all next year though, since the Bears hold their first-round pick. The time was now to strike and Poles was downright icy in his approach. 

The Bears have taken a huge step toward legitimacy because of the trade and the players added in free agency. Poles won this round of poker, but there’s still more to find out about him. He’s got the wheeling and dealing part down. The next challenge is providing proof that he and his staff have a good handle on evaluating talent in the draft. Salary-cap flexibility won’t always be there and the draft is where the best general managers repeatedly succeed.

Poles has had the best week of his short tenure, but the pressure is on. Here’s the thing about Bears fans: Now that they’ve seen you be successful, they’ll get greedy. And for a starving fan base that’s ready to win, greed is good. Greed is right. Greed works. 

Take a victory lap, Ryan. Find the biggest steak and the best bottle of wine the city can offer — then get back to work.

You can hear Laurence Holmes talk Chicago sports Monday to Friday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on 670 The Score with Dan Bernstein.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Bears S Eddie Jackson: I want Aaron Rodgers to stay with Packers
Free agency 2023: Bears transaction tracker
With Justin Fields, Bears are betting the farm
Bears get pass-rush help, agree to add DE DeMarcus Walker
Halas Intrigue, Episode 276: Day 1 of free agency
Good riddance? Aaron Rodgers trade to the Jets in the works, but ...
The Latest
STATESTREET_buildings.jpg
Loop
Citing pedestrian danger, feds close State Street sidewalk at buildings it wants to raze
Fences were put up days after Preservation Chicago put the buildings at 202 and 220 S. State St. on its ‘most endangered’ list, calling for efforts to save them.
By David Roeder
 
Joey Anderson has played well in his first eight games with the Blackhawks.
Blackhawks
Joey Anderson trying to assert himself during functional tryout with Blackhawks
The Hawks had kept an eye on Anderson for a while before acquiring him from the Maple Leafs, and assistant coach Derek Plante — who has known Anderson for years — has helped him acclimate. But now he must prove he deserves another contract.
By Ben Pope
 
merlin_85952620.jpg
Bears
Bears S Eddie Jackson: I want Aaron Rodgers to stay with Packers
“I want to see the look on his face when we beat him again,” he said.
By Patrick Finley
 
230209_MBBatOSU_DD0576.jpg
College Sports
Thanks to Chris Lowery — a former Sweet 16 head coach — Northwestern’s ‘D’ never rests
To watch the Wildcats is to appreciate how hard they play while also wondering how a collection of modestly athletic players is winning so often. Lowery is a big part of the answer.
By Steve Greenberg
 
Lindsay Lohan appears the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2023 fashion show in New York on Feb. 9, 2023. Lohan is expecting her first child.&nbsp;
Celebrities
Lindsay Lohan announces she’s pregnant
The “Mean Girls” star revealed the news in an Instagram post on Tuesday.
By Associated Press
 