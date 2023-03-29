Visiting Wrigley Field? Everything you need to know about watching a game at the iconic ballpark

Baseball is back in Wrigleyville!

Here’s what you need to know before heading to the Friendly Confines this season.

What to eat

Let’s start with food. In addition to Small Cheval burgers making their Wrigley debut in the bleachers, here are some other new concession items:



Loaded Greek fries with gyro meat, feta, olives, tomatoes, red onions and more. Served up in a souvenir helmet.

A split bratwurst filled with ground beef, cheddar, mustard and sauerkraut, known as a “burger brat.”

Crispy chicken bao buns with Thai chili sauce, cucumber, arugula and carrot.

Crispy chicken torta with cabbage and cotija cheese.

Quesabirria with barbacoa, onions and cheese on a flour tortilla with ancho chili sauce.

On the drinks front, fans can now buy a 26-ounce beer in a souvenir bat cup. Coke products will also be served throughout the stadium starting this season. Finally, there’s a new outdoor space on the terrace level dubbed the “NUTRL Zone” featuring NUTRL Vodka Seltzer.

What can I bring with me?

You can bring a bag to the ballpark, but it has to be small — no bigger than 16 x 16 x 8 inches. If you pack an umbrella, that also has to be small and can’t have metal tips. Fans can also bring sealed plastic bottles and food in disposable bags inside the stadium.

What can’t I bring?

Backpacks (including the clear ones) are not allowed, although there are exceptions for medical bags and diaper bags. Some other things you’re going to want to leave at home include outside alcohol; aerosol sprays, including sunscreen; full-size baseball bats; and glass or metal food/drink containers.

How much does a ticket cost?

You can find tickets as cheap as $9 on the team’s website for weekday games early in the season, and there are ways to save though promotional offers or weeknight deals.

How to get to the ballpark

Bus/Train

Taking public transportation is probably your best bet for getting to Wrigley. CTA buses No. 152 (Addison) and No. 22 (Clark) will drop you off at Clark and Addison streets, right by the famous marquee. Or, take the Red Line to Addison to exit closest to the stadium.

Car

If you drive to a game, there are designated lots nearby, but spots are limited. Fans can also park remotely for free during night and weekend games and take a shuttle to the stadium.

Bike

For fans who roll up to Wrigley on two wheels, there’s a free bike valet on Addison, in the alley east of the main CTA Red Line entrance. It opens three hours before game time and closes one hour after a game ends.

Pro tip: Take a picture of your valet ticket, in case you lose it inside the stadium.

Where to go outside the stadium

After you get your obligatory photo of the Wrigley Field sign, grab a pregame bite or brew. There are the classics, like Murphy’s Bleachers, Cubby Bear and Sluggers. There’s also the row of Wrigleyville newcomers, like Big Star and Smoke Daddy. And not only will Small Cheval be inside the stadium, it’s also opening a location at Clark Street and Waveland Avenue.

There is also Gallagher Way, the open-air space adjacent to Wrigley, which ticket holders can visit during the game and reenter the stadium.

Other events happening at Wrigley this summer

Dead & Company, Bruce Springsteen and Fall Out Boy are all on the stadium’s summer concert lineup. Check out the full list here.

Is this your first time visiting Wrigley?

If you’re going to Wrigley for the first time this summer, you can remember your trip to the ballpark with a personalized “first timer’s certificate” available in a booth on the main concourse directly behind home plate.

