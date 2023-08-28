The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, August 28, 2023
Sports Bears NFL

Bears rookie DT Gervon Dexter eager to prove people wrong

The second-round draft pick (53rd overall), who thought he should have been a first-round pick, is ready to go after the Bears re-worked his game to fit Matt Eberflus’ defense. “Completely the opposite player now [from college],” he said.

By  Mark Potash
   
SHARE Bears rookie DT Gervon Dexter eager to prove people wrong
merlin_115434754.jpg

Chicago Bears defensive tackle Gervon Dexter (98) had one tackle and one pass deflection in 38 snaps (most among Bears defensive linemen) against the Bills on Saturday at Soldier Field.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Four months after being drafted 53rd overall in the second round, Bears rookie Gervon Dexter is not the player he was at Florida. 

“Completely the opposite player now,” Dexter said. “Like getting off the ball, playing vertical and learning how to do some of those things. Even my rush ability has turned [to] a whole different level.” 

That transformation is encouraging for the Bears, but also a reason for patience as Dexter — the player the Bears pivoted to after passing on Georgia’s Jalen Carter — continues a methodical acclimation to Matt Eberflus’ scheme. 

Both Dexter and third-round rookie defensive tackle Zacch Pickens figure to be in a game-day rotation with starters Justin Jones and Andrew Billings. But Pickens, whom the Bears took a more simple approach in transitioning to the NFL game, looks more ready to make an immediate impact, coming out of training camp and the preseason. It’s a process with Dexter.

“He’s done a great job trying to do what we ask of him on the field, in the meeting rooms,” defensive line coach Travis Smith said of Dexter, “and I think it’s gotten to the point where he sees when it’s not what it should look like. He feels when all of the sudden, ‘Oh, I’m kind of playing more like I used to play.’ It’s my job to make sure it’s consistent that way.”

At 6-6, 312 with his athleticism, Dexter’s ceiling is pretty high. But be’s still learning the nuances of the position — and like a lot of rookies learning he can’t rely on that athleticism to win battles like he used to. 

“I can win some one-on-ones just with my God-given [ability],” Dexter said. “But now there are guys who are just as big and just as strong, so it’s technique vs. technique, so you’ve got to have that good technique … pad level, hands, inside hands. There are a lot of little things you’ve got to have to win here.” 

Dexter is definitely motivated. And he feels ready. 

“My mentality was always to prove people wrong since I got here,” said Dexter, who felt he should have been a first-round pick. “I definitely had a couple of moments [in the preseason] where I realized, ‘Yeah, I can play in this league and do well in this league.”

Dynamic duo

Dexter and Pickens played as a tandem through much of training camp and the preseason and have big plans to turn their apprenticeship into a starring role eventually. 

“Yes sir. We definitely [talk about] that,” Pickens said. “We dap each other every time we’re about to go on the field. We give each other confidence. I feel like if we play our cards right, can’t nobody stop us.” 

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Bears transaction tracker: Who’s getting cut?
GM Ryan Poles not letting guaranteed money shape Bears roster
Bears cutting former Raiders 1st-round pick Alex Leatherwood
Bears releasing QB P.J. Walker
Picking the Bears’ 53-man roster and ranking each position group
Halas Intrigue, Episode 295: On Fields and trades
The Latest
Chico Freeman
Music
Chico Freeman to honor his famous father, ‘my hero’ Von Freeman, at Chicago Jazz Festival
Even while absorbing his dad’s unique sound, tenor saxophonist found his own powerful voice early on.
By Lloyd Sachs | For the Sun-Times
 
Mourning doves on wires in early August. Credit: Dale Bowman
Outdoors
Prospects and conditions for the dove-hunting opener at select Illinois public sites
The annual look at field conditions and prospects ahead of opening day for dove hunting in Illinois on Friday, Sept. 1.
By Dale Bowman
 
Attorney George Gomez, left, speaks to Judge George D. Strickland as Robert E. Crimo Jr., looks on during an appearance at the Lake County Courthouse, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, in Waukegan, Ill.
Highland Park parade shooting
Father of Highland Park shooting suspect will stand trial as judge denies motion to dismiss charges
At a hearing in Waukegan, Judge George Strickland ruled against Robert Crimo Jr.’s motion to dismiss charges of reckless conduct for helping his son obtain a gun license even though the then-19-year-old had threatened violence.
By David Struett
 
BEARS_031723_71.JPG
Bears
Bears transaction tracker: Who’s getting cut?
Here’s who the Bears are cutting before Tuesday’s 3 p.m. deadline;
By Patrick Finley and Jason Lieser
 
METRA_010521_08.JPG
Transportation
Metra Rock Island services shut down following derailment near Lasalle Street Station
The train was carrying about 600 passengers but no injuries were reported.
By Sun-Times Wire
 