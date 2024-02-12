Monday’s high school basketball scores

Please send scores and corrections to preps@suntimes.com.
Monday, February 12, 2024
CATHOLIC LEAGUE - BLUE
Mount Carmel at DePaul, 7:00
EAST SUBURBAN CATHOLIC
Nazareth at Benet, 7:00
St. Viator at Notre Dame, 6:45
ILLINOIS CENTRAL EIGHT
Peotone at Herscher, 7:00
KISHWAUKEE RIVER
Harvard at Woodstock North, 7:00
LITTLE TEN
IMSA at Newark, 7:00
Serena at Hinckley-Big Rock, 6:45
NIC - 10
Harlem at Jefferson, 6:30
SOUTH SUBURBAN - CROSSOVER
Richards at Thornton Fr. South, 6:30
SOUTHLAND
Thornwood at Kankakee, 6:30
NON CONFERENCE
Brooks at Schurz, 5:30
Bureau Valley at Byron, 7:00
Christian Life at Durand, 7:00
DePue at Leland, 7:00
Donovan at Trinity (Kankakee), 7:00
EPIC at Shepard, 5:00
Excel-South Shore at Corliss, 5:00
Fisher at Tri-Point, 7:00
Gardner-So. Wilmington at Joliet Catholic, 7:00
Johnsburg at Boylan, 7:00
Kaneland at DeKalb, 7:00
Kelly at Goode, 5:00
Lake View at Loyola, 5:00
MCC Academy at Roosevelt, 4:30
Morgan Park Academy at Unity Christian, 5:30
Noble Academy at Rowe-Clark, 5:30
North Shore at Christ the King, 6:30
Northside at Lane, 5:00
Ogden at Amundsen, 6:00
Pecatonica at Rockford Christian, 7:00
Providence at Unity Christian, 4:30
Reavis at Hancock, 5:00
Rock Falls at Erie-Prophetstown, 7:00
Rockford Lutheran at Aurora Christian, 7:30
Somonauk at Plano, 7:00
St. Edward at Chesterton, 6:00
St. Francis de Sales at Southland, 6:00
Sullivan at Washington, 5:00
Sycamore at Winnebago, 7:00
West Chicago at Aurora Central, 7:30
Westlake Christian at Antioch, 6:00
Westminster Christian at Westmont, 7:00
Woodland at Earlville, 7:00
Woodstock at Streamwood, 7:00
CHICAGO PREP TOURNAMENT
at Rochelle Zell
Ellison vs. Cristo Rey, 7:00
LAKE SHORE ATHLETIC TOURNAMENT
Beacon at Intrinsic-Downtown, 5:00