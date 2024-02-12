The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, February 12, 2024
Monday’s high school basketball scores

All the results from around the area.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
Curie’s Christian Brockett (5) shoots the ball against Kenwood during the Chicago Public League championship game at Credit Union 1 Arena.

Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

Please send scores and corrections to preps@suntimes.com.

Monday, February 12, 2024

CATHOLIC LEAGUE - BLUE

Mount Carmel at DePaul, 7:00

EAST SUBURBAN CATHOLIC

Nazareth at Benet, 7:00

St. Viator at Notre Dame, 6:45

ILLINOIS CENTRAL EIGHT

Peotone at Herscher, 7:00

KISHWAUKEE RIVER

Harvard at Woodstock North, 7:00

LITTLE TEN

IMSA at Newark, 7:00

Serena at Hinckley-Big Rock, 6:45

NIC - 10

Harlem at Jefferson, 6:30

SOUTH SUBURBAN - CROSSOVER

Richards at Thornton Fr. South, 6:30

SOUTHLAND

Thornwood at Kankakee, 6:30

NON CONFERENCE

Brooks at Schurz, 5:30

Bureau Valley at Byron, 7:00

Christian Life at Durand, 7:00

DePue at Leland, 7:00

Donovan at Trinity (Kankakee), 7:00

EPIC at Shepard, 5:00

Excel-South Shore at Corliss, 5:00

Fisher at Tri-Point, 7:00

Gardner-So. Wilmington at Joliet Catholic, 7:00

Johnsburg at Boylan, 7:00

Kaneland at DeKalb, 7:00

Kelly at Goode, 5:00

Lake View at Loyola, 5:00

MCC Academy at Roosevelt, 4:30

Morgan Park Academy at Unity Christian, 5:30

Noble Academy at Rowe-Clark, 5:30

North Shore at Christ the King, 6:30

Northside at Lane, 5:00

Ogden at Amundsen, 6:00

Pecatonica at Rockford Christian, 7:00

Providence at Unity Christian, 4:30

Reavis at Hancock, 5:00

Rock Falls at Erie-Prophetstown, 7:00

Rockford Lutheran at Aurora Christian, 7:30

Somonauk at Plano, 7:00

St. Edward at Chesterton, 6:00

St. Francis de Sales at Southland, 6:00

Sullivan at Washington, 5:00

Sycamore at Winnebago, 7:00

West Chicago at Aurora Central, 7:30

Westlake Christian at Antioch, 6:00

Westminster Christian at Westmont, 7:00

Woodland at Earlville, 7:00

Woodstock at Streamwood, 7:00

CHICAGO PREP TOURNAMENT

at Rochelle Zell

Ellison vs. Cristo Rey, 7:00

LAKE SHORE ATHLETIC TOURNAMENT

Beacon at Intrinsic-Downtown, 5:00

