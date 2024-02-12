The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, February 12, 2024
Pirates adding former White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal: AP source

The club and the 35-year-old Grandal have agreed to terms on a one-year contract worth $2.5 million, pending a physical.

By  Associated Press
   
Yasmani Grandal

Last season with the White Sox, Yasmani Grandal hit .234 with eight home runs and 33 RBI in 118 games.

Charles Rex Arbogast/AP

PITTSBURGH — The Pirates are adding two-time All-Star catcher Yasmani Grandal, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press.

The club and the 35-year-old Grandal have agreed to terms on a one-year contract worth $2.5 million, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Monday because the deal is pending Grandal passing a physical.

Pittsburgh is searching for depth at catcher with Endy Rodríguez — who started 57 games in 2023 as a rookie — ruled out for 2024 after Tommy John surgery in December. He got injured while playing winter ball in his native Dominican Republic.

Grandal would join a catching situation that includes former No. 1 overall pick Henry Davis, Jason Delay and Ali Sánchez. Grandal is a career .237 hitter while playing for four teams across 12 seasons, including the last four years with the White Sox. Grandal hit .234 with eight home runs and 33 RBIs in 118 games with the White Sox in 2023.

The Pirates have remained bullish that Davis can become an everyday catcher even though he spent the vast majority of his rookie season playing right field. Adding Grandal gives the Pirates a little bit of flexibility as Davis continues to refine his work defensively.

Grandal provided power at the plate during his prime. He's topped 20 home runs in a season five times, most recently with the White Sox in 2021. He made a pair of All-Star teams earlier in his career, first in 2015 while playing for the Los Angeles Dodgers and again in 2019 while with the Milwaukee Brewers.

On Monday, the Pirates announced minor league contract with a trio of pitchers — Wily Peralta, Connor Sadzeck and Brent Honeywell — in search of depth.

The 34-year-old Peralta is 56-61 with 16 saves and a 4.29 ERA in 258 games across 10 seasons in the majors, most recently with Detroit in 2022. The right-hander — who has bounced from the starting rotation to the bullpen — spent 2023 with Washington's Triple-A affiliate, going 3-8 with a 6.31 ERA in 24 starts.

Sadzeck, 32, is 0-1 with a 2.75 ERA and one save in 35 games between Texas, Seattle and Milwaukee, last pitching in the majors with the Brewers in 2022.

Honeywell, a 28-year-old right-hander, is 2-4 with a 5.08 ERA in 43 appearances with Tampa Bay, San Diego and the White Sox.

