Saturday, July 27, 2024
Sports Sports NBA

Best Summer Olympics sport? Here's how you voted

Also: Which men’s basketball team did voters say would win head-to-head, the 1992 “Dream Team” or this year’s LeBron James-led squad?

By  Steve Greenberg
   
Paris Olympics College Sports

Sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson is one of the stars of the U.S. Olympic squad.

Petr David Josek/AP Photos

Some of us watch gymnastics only for a handful of nights every fourth year. Some of us do the very same when it comes to swimming and track and field.

And you know what? When it’s that time, we love all of it as much as anybody else.

In this week’s “Polling Place,” your home for Sun-Times sports polls on the social platform X, we wanted to know what your favorite Summer Olympics sport is. Three three mentioned above weren’t the only ones voters gave nods to in the comments.

“Our household will be paying closest attention to soccer and volleyball,” @ProhibitionRiot wrote.

“Water polo is a fun watch,” @DeyoSahler offered.

And @pfrickey: “I can’t answer this because I honestly love almost every event.”

Also, we asked which sport you’d compete in if you had to do so on prime-time TV. Breakdancing? A nice floor routine on the gymnastics mat? Nah, wouldn’t be mortifying at all.

Last, we asked which U.S. men’s basketball team would win head-to-head, the 1992 “Dream Team” or the current squad.

“This is not a valid question — 1992, easy,” @visorboy1974 commented.

But @CertainSongs11 went with, “2024, no question.”

On to the polls:

Poll No. 1: What’s your favorite Summer Olympics sport to watch?

Upshot: Some become legends in the pool or heroes on the track, and others bounce, swing, flip and steal our hearts on the mat. Come to think of it, why don’t we ever fall in love with the weightlifters?

Poll No. 2: If you had to compete in one of these Paris Olympics sports on prime-time TV, which would you pick?

Upshot: Some of these people voting “D” just because they clambered onto a trampoline or two back in the day haven’t taken adequate time to consider just how ridiculous they’d look. “Only after a six-pack,” observed @JeffreyCanalia, who clearly gets it.

Poll No. 3: Which U.S. men’s basketball Olympic team would win head-to-head?

Upshot: “But the sport has evolved!” “But players are more skilled now!” “But … but … .” Zip it, kiddies.

