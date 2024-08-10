Where to watch Saturday's USA vs. Brazil gold medal women's Olympic soccer match

The U.S. women’s soccer team will take on Brazil Saturday, seeking its first Olympic gold medal in 12 years.

The match starts at 10 a.m. Saturday and can be watched in Chicago on WMAQ-TV or Telemundo or streamed on Peacock.

There also will be watch parties at Chicago bars including AJ Hudson’s in Lake View, Whiskey Girl Tavern in Rogers Park. Find more here.

To get to the gold medal game, the United States team beat Japan in the quarterfinals last weekend, then Germany in the semifinals on Tuesday, both after going to extra time.

Brazil beat France and Spain to reach the finals.

The two teams have faced each other in the gold medal match twice before — in Athens in 2004 and Beijing in 2008, with the U.S. women winning both time.

If they win again on Saturday, it would be the fifth gold medal for the U.S. women’s Olympic soccer team. For Brazil, it would be a first women’s soccer gold medal.

Chicago Red Stars players Alyssa Naeher and Mallory Swanson are on the U,S. team. Their Red Stars teammate Ludmila da Silva plays for her native Brazil.

