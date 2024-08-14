The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, August 14, 2024
Olympic Sports Sports Columnists

Saying goodbye to the Paris Olympics is hard to do

The Games are proof that it doesn’t take long to get emotionally attached to just about anything that comes with a scorecard.

By  Rick Morrissey
   
The Eiffel Tower is pictured during the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games in Paris on July 26. 2024.

Pool/Getty Images

I’m having post-Olympics withdrawal symptoms.

I wake up in the morning with a vague feeling that there’s a void in my life, and it’s only when I get to the gym and step on the elliptical that I realize that the vacuum is the absence of team handball, equestrian show jumping, kayaking and the like. Now that the Games are over, the TV on my exercise machine of choice is turned back to ESPN and more non-news about the Dallas Cowboys. Have you ever seen Cowboys owner Jerry Jones do a 360, McTwist, body varial 540 and Kickflip Indy on a skateboard? Me either. But 14-year-old Australian Arisa Trew did all that in her final run to win a gold medal in the women’s skateboard park final.

I have withdrawal symptoms, but I don’t have post-Olympics depression. Full-blown depression would mean I’m down about the absence of Simone Biles in my life. Like most everyone else, I was awed by the gymnast’s athletic ability. But I’m not in need of more wall-to-wall coverage of all things Simone, any more than I’m in need of additional coverage of the U.S. men’s basketball team or swimmer Katie Ledecky.

NBC did a terrific job with the Paris Olympics, but like ESPN’s infatuation with a few teams and stories, it knew where its French bread was buttered: Biles, LeBron James and Noah Lyles.

It’s the little things, or rather the little sports, that I already miss. Sports I didn’t know I cared about. I watched archery with a critical eye normally reserved for the Bears quarterback situation. A fancy, high-tech bow that looks like it was designed by Glock or Ruger and you can’t hit the innermost circle with your carbon-fiber arrow? Get in the game, son!

I’ve concluded that it doesn’t take long to get emotionally attached to just about anything that comes with a scorecard. That includes Rugby Sevens, a sawed-off version of rugby featuring seven players a side and seven minutes a half. That’s correct: Matches last 14 minutes. I’ve had moments of clarity that have lasted longer.

I loved the horse-jumping competition and loved the athleticism of the animals. Mostly, I love when things go awry. During the 1996 Olympics, I saw a horse run amok on the course, knocking over so many of the obstacles that I later wrote that the nag had “hit more bars than Keith Richards.’’ This time, I watched the No. 1-ranked rider in the world, Sweden’s Henrik von Eckermann, get thrown off his saddle. Von Eckermann was OK. I think I saw the horse, King Edward, laughing.

We love underdog stories, and sometimes the Games cooperate. The best race of the Olympics was the men’s 1,500-meter run. The battle for the gold was supposed to come down to Norway’s Jakob Ingebrigtsen, the defending Olympic champion, and Great Britain’s Josh Kerr. But somebody forgot to tell that to American Cole Hocker, a short, powerful runner who looked as if might have lined up for the wrong race during intramurals. He outkicked Ingebrigtsen in the last 100 meters for one of the biggest upsets in Olympic history, setting an Olympic record in the process. It was thrilling, and even though it wouldn’t have mattered if Hocker was from a different country, it was nice to be reminded that American patriotism isn’t found on a bumper sticker or a lawn sign.

The Olympics give us good stories, period. Egyptian fencer Nada Hafez competed while seven months pregnant and finished in the top 16. Turkish shooter Yusuf Dikec wore no blinders or ear protectors, as fellow competitors did, and shot with his other hand causally in his pocket. The 51-year-old Cool Dude won a silver medal in the Mixed Team 10m Air Pistol event.

And then there was Canadian triathlete Tyler Mislawchuk, who threw up on live television after finishing ninth.

“Did I vomit once?’’ he said. “No, I threw up 10 times.’’

Thanks for sharing.

NBC’s “American Ninja Warrior’’ has tapped into the popularity of the story-driven athletic competition, to the point that it’s easy to forget you’re watching a contest. You can be the best Ninja Warrior, can swing and climb your way to the finish of the course in record time, but if you don’t have a good backstory – if, for example, your mother hasn’t been dealing with the lifelong challenges of bad breath – you’re not getting much TV time.

It’s good that these sort of shallow, shadow sports aren’t part of the … oh, wait. In the 2028 Games, the show jumping portion of the modern pentathlon will be replaced by an “American Ninja Warrior’’-style obstacle course.

The star of these Games, at least in the United States, was NBC Olympic special correspondent Snoop Dogg. He was the perfect combination of humor, flag-waving and self-awareness. He was in on the joke. I hope to see him in LA in 2028, showing viewers what it’s like to run across a spinning log over a pool. He has four years to come up with his own “Ninja’’-worthy story. He could champion a cause. An end to Olympic marijuana testing, perhaps?

