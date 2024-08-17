Why does a nonprofit newsroom matter to you and Chicago?
The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, August 17, 2024
Sports

Game review for Madden '25 is out and it's all about the Franchise Mode

Last year, EA Sports took the time to wake up a sleepy game mode that had been stale for years. In Madden ’25, however, they took the Franchise Mode to the next level and it is an improvement that deserves a stellar grade.

By  Joe Cowley
   
Madden2.jpg

It’s all about the Franchise Mode in Madden ’25, and it’s good enough to warrant a B+ when it comes to giving the game a grade.

EA Sports

Share

So much to do, so little time.

There’s a quarterback controversy to squelch, a coaching staff to reevaluate, stadium renovations to look at and I need a general manager whose eyes I can pull the wool over.

“Jimmy, get me Ryan Poles on Line 1!”

Wait, what’s this? A text message from the training staff? Another hammy issue for Cameron Heyward?

“Jimmy, get me the training room . . . Line 2! Pronto!”

A little over the top?

Welcome to Madden NFL 25’s once-again improved Franchise Mode, in which the focus is on immersion to yet another level.

And when they promote it as next-level, they mean it.

If the improvements made in Madden 24 Franchise were to wake up a sleepy game mode, 25 has raised the bar in allowing you to grasp the feel of running an organization from top to bottom.

First, there’s the addition of 70 new dynamic storylines. What that means is what you tell a player, they’ll hold you to it. Not just for a one-week advancement, either, but all season. And sticking to what you say carries merit in the overall direction of your organization.

If a veteran player shows up to training camp a bit overweight with too many Twinkies in his belly, is tough love the answer to getting him in shape, or do you tell him, “No worries, big guy?” Then there’s the media — it’s always the media. If you promise the reporters that the front office will put a larger focus on the draft, it better happen, or expect the questions to come flying.

Come free agency and contract time, all these little promises and storyline decisions play a huge role in the negotiating process.

Even a decision as simple as sitting a rookie quarterback for a season so he can learn from a veteran can come back to haunt your cap space one day.

And EA Sports didn’t stop there.

The NFL Draft always felt a bit underwhelming considering how it has become almost a holiday in real life. That was addressed with a more authentic draft board, and now your first-round picks are actually walking out on stage — suit and all — to get the hug from commissioner Roger Goodell.

Boos not included.

And for the drafted player who opts out of the big stage and wants to attend a draft party with his family? Yep, a cut scene of him receiving the phone call that he has made it to the league.

Even the Franchise Mode homepage has been made easier to navigate, ripping a page right out of how NBA2K has handled its game modes.

Like in the past, Franchise Mode can be played offline as a solo project or online against friends or randoms. Either way, EA should be applauded for continuing to make strides in a game mode that was ignored for far too long.

As for the rest of Madden 25, there’s plenty of other modes to dive into, including Superstar and the always go-to Ultimate Team.

Of course, with all the good, there’s the bad.

While EA did a better job of increasing the number of rookies and rising stars having an accurate likeness, there are still some serious misses. The usual glitches are going to happen, but the tackle and hit graphics continue to be improved and are as realistic as a video game can make them.

The one disappointment is the marriage between EA’s College Football 25 and Madden is no longer happening. Players used to connect the two games by importing draft classes from college to pro, keeping the train moving. Hopefully that’s addressed next year on both fronts.

But overall, a very solid product by EA that warrants a B+.

Share
Next Up In Sports
A little diss-track-tion from White Sox' pitiful season
Chicago outdoors: Artistic water lily and great blue heron rarity
Sky fall out of stride as other teams find theirs coming out of the Olympic break
Previewing 5 of the best games of the upcoming high school football season
Garrett Crochet strikes out nine, Luis Robert hits two homers as White Sox upend Astros
Seiya Suzuki's walk-off hit saves Cubs from disastrous start to homestand
The Latest
dear-abby-12880069-e1420416724734-650.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: A backstabbing former colleague wants to visit and catch up
It wouldn’t be healthy to relive his manipulative, mean-spirited personality.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
The CTA’s planned Red Line extension would go south of the terminal at 95th Street, the current end of the line.
Letters to the Editor
Red Line extension will make good on years of empty promises
The hiring of an experienced contracting team is a good sign. Plus, we heard from readers about the move to oust schools CEO Pedro Martinez, redesigning DuSable Lake Shore Drive, the cost of climate change, political campaigns and the White Sox.
By Letters to the Editor
 
Obama speech 2004 DNC Legacy Politics
Other Views
DNC's historic moments, from Eleanor Roosevelt to JFK, Yippies, and Obama's 'hope'
Since the first Democratic National Convention in 1832, there have been headline-grabbing moments that left their mark in politics.
By Shannon Bow O’Brien
 
The United Center displays DNC 2024 on its LED screen outside of the arena on April 11, 2023.
Columnists
An inside look at the anatomy of the 2024 Chicago Democratic convention
The four convention days will stretch from early morning delegation breakfasts to late night afterparties and concerts following the sessions.
By Lynn Sweet
 
DNCPODIUM-081624-7.jpg
Editorials
At DNC 2024, history is in the making
This might be the year Chicago finally erases the memories of what the Walker Commission called a police riot at the 1968 convention.
By CST Editorial Board
 