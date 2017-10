22-inch inside spread on personal-best buck: Buck of the Week

John Bertholomey of Elk Grove Village arrowed this buck, with a 22-inch inside spread, at 12 yards with his Mathews bow in Jo Daviess County in mid-October.

‘‘I have been bowhunting since 1980, and this is my personal-best buck,’’ he emailed.

