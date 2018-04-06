3 up, 3 down: A mix of early good, not so good for White Sox

Tim Anderson (rights) puts his arm around Yoan Moncada during a pitching change during a game against the Blue Jays Tuesday. (Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)

The White Sox are six games into the 2018 season, with three victories up and three losses down, and while they thaw out after Thursday’s harsh home-opening day 9-7 loss to the Tigers in 10 innings, let’s split the small sample size of a half dozen games in half with a three-up, three-down overview.

To review, the 3-3 Sox opened the season with two wins against the Royals in Kansas City, two losses in three games to the Blue Jays in Toronto and were on the cusp of putting together a nice 4-2 start before blowing a four-run lead to the Tigers.

Three up

The Sox are scoring runs. Through Thursday they were first in homers with 2.33 per game and second in the majors with 6.0 runs per game. The key factors? Tim Anderson (an explosive 1.080 OPS with three walks after he drew 13 all last season); Matt Davidson (in the cleanup spot a 1.354 OPS, four homers, eight RBI, nine runs, four walks after he drew 19 last year); Yolmer Sanchez (1.300 OPS, .400 average, seven RBI), Jose Abreu (.320 batting average, .970 OPS, two homers) and Avisail Garcia (team-high nine hits including the longest Sox homer, 481 feet, since Statcast began measuring in 2015). It’s early, but Anderson looked like a player on the cusp of a breakout season in spring training and raised that look by another notch in his first six games with three homers, 4-for-4 in stolen bases and seven runs scored. He’s still striking out a lot (nine) but the walks are a healthy sign. This season is about development, and the first time through the starting rotation for Lucas Giolito (acceptable), Reynaldo Lopez (very good) and Carson Fulmer (encouraging) received a collective passing grade. Giolito battled through four walks to log a quality six-inning start by the definition of the stat against the Royals despite being “out of synch” or having his best stuff; and Lopez and Fulmer both had their good stuff for the Jays, Lopez allowing a run on two hits and striking out six and Fulmer leaving in the sixth inning with a 3-1 lead and five strikeouts against one walk.

Three down

The bullpen has been bad, with 20 runs allowed in 20 innings. The only reliever who hasn’t allowed a run is lefty Aaron Bummer, who might be the only one in the long-term picture. Yoan Moncada has a 433-foot homer against the Royals but only three other hits (and four walks) in 30 plate appearances as the leadoff man, a .154 average and 11 strikeouts including four in his 0-for-6 game against the Tigers. Before jumping off a cliff, keep in mind Moncada’s performance in 2017 trended upward late, he is 21 and embarking on his first full season and experiencing a cold midwest April for the first time. On the plus side, Moncada doesn’t chase pitches out of the strike zone, has a good eye at the plate and considerable talent which figures to win the day over time. But how he handles breaking pitches in this key development year bears watching. After leading the majors in errors in his first full season in 2017, Anderson has one error plus two mishandled ground balls scored as hits and was spared a throwing error on a routine throw by a Jose Abreu swipe tag. This is a key development year for the 24-year-old, and he knows his glove at a premium position is key. “It’s going to get better,” Anderson said this week. “I trust in my work and trust what I do. I just have to keep working.”

Getting better is what 2018 is all about.

One hundred fifty-six games to go.