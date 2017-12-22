4 Bears questions: John Fox’s pet monkey, Mitch’s Browns ties & more

When Bears coach John Fox was 11 or 12, he got a monkey for Christmas.

His family bought her from a pet store in Florida. Fox’s mom named her Gidget after the television character. She wore diapers and ate grapes and was part of the family for three years. She died when Fox was at camp.

“She was actually a great pet,” Fox said Friday. “And it was, as I look back on it, very unusual for today’s world.”

RELATED STORIES

Lessons learned: What QB changes meant to Bears compared to Browns

In Bears’ lost season, no-shows Sunday will personify fan apathy

Bears head coach John Fox is 4-10. (AP)

Maybe not as weird as an ocelot that Fox’s uncle had — his name was Oscar — but that’s a story for a different day. Here are four questions for the game between the 0-14 Browns and the 4-10 Bears on Sunday:

First quarter

Did Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky ever get a Browns jersey for Christmas?

He grew up about 25 miles northeast of Cleveland but downplayed his fandom this week.

“Just root for the home team a little bit,” he said.

The Browns have had three winning seasons in his lifetime. Still, in the days before the draft, rumors swirled that Trubisky wanted to play for his hometown team, which had the No. 1 pick.

“In northeast Ohio, there’s a big sense of pride, so we root for all of the teams being from there,” he said. “And it’s a big football area, so growing up just picking up a football, going outside and playing and dreaming of being in the NFL someday.”

So did he own a Browns jersey?

“No,” he said. “Couldn’t -afford jerseys.”

Second quarter

Who’s making a list and checking it twice?

The Bears probably don’t need help compiling a list of coaching candidates, but here’s some help. The NFL Career Development Advisory Panel submitted its annual list of candidates to teams, per the Ringer’s Mike Lombardi.

Offensive coordinators: Matt Nagy (Chiefs), Josh McDaniels (Patriots), Jim Bob Cooter (Lions) and Pat Shurmur (Vikings).

Defensive coordinators: Matt Patricia (Patriots), Mike Vrabel (Texans), George Edwards (Vikings), Jim Schwartz (Eagles) and Steve Wilks (Panthers).

Chiefs special-teams coach Dave Toub, Saints assistant head coach/tight ends coach Dan Campbell and Eagles quarterbacks coach John DeFillipo round out the list.

Earlier this month, The Fritz Pollard Alliance, which promotes minority inclusion in the hiring process, recommended defensive coordinators Teryl Austin (Lions), Kris Richard (Seahawks), Wilks and Edwards and offensive coordinators Harold Goodwin (Cardinals) and Terry Robiskie (Titans).

Halftime hot tip

Behold, the greatest stat you’ll see all season: In his last 35 games as coach (with the Raiders and Browns), Hue Jackson has won two games — both on Christmas Eve.

Third quarter

Doesn’t Trubisky need his own Josh Gordon?

Here’s something DeShone

Kizer has that Trubisky doesn’t: a star to throw to.

On Dec. 3, Gordon played his first game in 1,078 days because of substance-abuse suspensions.

In three games, he has caught 12 passes for 201 yards and a touchdown, sitting out only 29 snaps.

“He’s as big as they come, he’s as fast as they come — he has a LeBron [James]-type body,” Kizer said. “And with that, there’s plenty of opportunities to put the ball in his hands to allow him to be the playmaker that he is.”

Finding someone like that — without Gordon’s baggage — is a top priority for the Bears. That won’t be easy. Cornerback Prince Amukamara said his peers have compared him to the Falcons’ Julio Jones.

Fourth quarter

Beware of flags?

Kizer isn’t a slider.

“He’s trying to get every inch he can get, which we have to remind our guys of when it comes time to tackle a quarterback who’s scrambling,” Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said. “A lot of times you have to pull off. This guy doesn’t slide, he goes.”

Defenders, though, have to be wary of hitting him if he slides.

“I done had my ins and outs with that — not much with the quarterback, but I believe in making the tackle when it comes in front of you,” said inside linebacker Danny Trevathan, who was suspended one game for hitting Packers receiver Davante Adams. “Being safe but being smart. But knowing he’s not a regular quarterback when he runs the ball. He’s going to run you over.”

Follow me on Twitter @patrickfinley.

Email: pfinley@suntimes.com