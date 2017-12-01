4 Bears questions: On desperation for a win, coach interviews and more

After six weeks, the Bears need a win.

“It’d make your wife look prettier,” outside linebacker Pernell McPhee said. “It would make the grass look greener. The food would taste better.”

Akiem Hicks has another reason.

“It’d get my mom on my back,” the defensive end said. “She’s the first one that texts me after games. It’d be good.”

The Bears signed safety Chris Prosinski this week. (AP Photo)

While we wonder if there’s any pressure like the one from your parents, here are four more Bears questions as they prepare for the 1-10 49ers:

First quarter: So should the Bears talk to playoff-bound coordinators?

Kyle Shanahan interviewed with the Broncos and 49ers during the Falcons’ playoff bye last year. Per NFL rules, the then-offensive coordinator wasn’t allowed to interview again until the open week before the Falcons traveled for the Super Bowl.

The restrictions are something worth remembering if the Bears fire coach John Fox and chase a coordinator from one of the league’s best four teams, the way they did with Adam Gase and Dan Quinn three years ago.

Shanahan wasn’t sure about the restrictions until he was put in that position last year.

“It is a big commitment getting ready for those playoff games,” the 49ers coach said. “That’s everything you work for. It also takes a while to prepare for an interview and get ready to talk to people. …

”I think if we didn’t and I had to find a way to talk to people during a week when I was trying to prepare, I know that would have been very tough and I probably would have said no.”

Second quarter: How bad did the Bears miss Danny Trevathan?

Just getting the plays in will be easier with Trevathan on the field. Christian Jones was handling the calls the past three games.

“He’s going to help us on a lot of things,” McPhee said. “Like getting our calls out faster, helping us get lined up faster. It’s great. He knows the defense like the back of his hand.”

Before Trevathan strained his calf, the Bears were allowing 5.01 yards per play. In the three games he was out, they gave up 5.62.

“Snaps,” Hicks said. “Just the experience, when you have a veteran linebacker somebody that has done it at the highest levels, played for a Super Bowl … It just helps. Keeps everyone else on cue.”

Halftime hot tip

The 49ers have won one road game the past two seasons — but have covered the point spread in six of those 13 games.

Third quarter: How frustrated is Markus Wheaton?

“I’m not gonna lie to you — I’m so frustrated,” he said.

The receiver has one catch this season — on the final play of the Vikings game — and had only one target in Philadelphia.

When he returned from a groin injury last month, the Bears said they wanted him to prove he deserved to play in practice.

Asked if his has, he smiled.

“That ain’t a question for me,” he said.

Fourth quarter: Who in the world starts at safety Sunday?

Whomever it is, hasn’t played football since the preseason.

The Bears signed Chris Prosinski off the street this week after cutting him before the season-opener. They could activate Deiondre Hall, who’s been practicing for the past week, from injured reserve on Saturday.

Starter Adrian Amos (hamstring) is doubtful, while Deon Bush (knee) and DeAndre Houston-Carson (ankle) are questionable.

Prosinski was released in September with a hamstring injury, but said he felt fine after a month. He stayed in the Chicago area, training in Highland Park. One bonus of bringing him back: he had to remember, not learn, the playbook.

“It’s actually come back really quick, and even better than I thought it would,” he said.

Hall, who started the season on IR with a hamstring injury, said he had the stamina to play Sunday.

To take Hall off IR, the Bears would have remove someone from their 53-man roster Saturday.

The rest of the injury report: Outside linebacker Isaiah Irving (knee) is out, while guard Josh Sitton (concussion) and cornerbacks Cre’Von LeBlanc (illness) and Bryce Callahan (knee) were questionable.

Sitton hasn’t been cleared yet, but the Bears hope he can be before kickoff.

Follow me on Twitter @patrickfinley

Email: pfinley@suntimes.com