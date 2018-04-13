5-on-5: Quality top-4 defenseman has to be Job 1 for Blackhawks GM Stan Bowman

Sheldon Brookbank … David Rundblad … Kyle Cumiskey … Trevor Daley …

Whether the Blackhawks’ first playoff-less season in 11 years is a blip or the first step into an era of irrelevance is debatable. But even if Corey Crawford returns in elite form, Alex DeBrincat, Nick Schmaltz and Vinnie Hinostroza take the next step and Jonathan Toews, Duncan Keith and Brandon Saad are rejuvenated in 2018-19, the Hawks still will have one significant hole in their lineup — a top-four defenseman. Or two.

Viktor Svedberg … Michael Kostka … Adam Clendening … Klas Dahlbeck …

Since drafting Brent Seabrook, Duncan Keith and Niklas Hjalmarsson under previous regimes, a fourth top-4 defenseman has become a black hole for the Hawks — almost mystifyingly — under general manager Stan Bowman and coach Joel Quenneville. Johnny Oduya filled the role admirably for Stanley Cup runs in 2013 and 2015. But with Hjalmarsson traded to Arizona and Seabrook and Keith not nearly as effective as in their prime, that hole was exposed like never before in 2017-18. And another group of prospects failed to fill the void.

Blackhawks defenseman Jan Rutta (44) is congratulated by teammate Gustav Forsling (42) after scoring a goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets in October. Rutta and Forsling are among a number of young defensemen the Hawks are looking to take a big step next season. (Kamil Krzaczynski/AP)

Trevor van Riemsdyk … Tim Erixon … Christian Ehrhoff … Rob Scuderi … Michael Kempny

So if Bowman has any room to splurge in free agency this offseason, a top-4 defensemen is likely at the top of the list. But as Bowman noted, that’s not the only avenue to upgrade the position.

“We’re going to look at all those options — whether it’s a trade or free-agent acquisition or promoting players from Rockford,” Bowman said. “There have been some nice stories [at Rockford].”

Bowman referenced Crawford’s injury as a factor in the Hawks’ dropping from 10th to 22nd in goal-against (from 213 to 256) this season. But once upon a time, the Hawks used to rally around their back-ups and this season they did not.

“I think there are areas we need to be better in terms of structurally or technically,” Bowman said. “I don’t know if it’s the only factor when we look at next year, I think we did have some progression from some of our players and … we need some more from our experienced guys. So it’s a multitude of things that go into that. It’s our job to look long and hard at ways to improve different players and we’ll see where that goes.”

Erik Gustafsson … Gustav Forsling … Jan Rutta … Connor Murphy …

It’s a particularly vexing problem for the Hawks. After Murphy’s disappointing transition season, Bowman still seems to have a blind spot for defensemen. And Quenneville’s defensive system seems to be problematic for almost any newcomer. It’s the Hawks’ plight in a nutshell: they’re getting older and younger when they need to get better.

2. Henri Jokiharju isn’t quite the Teuvo Teravainen of Hawks defensive prospects, but he’s trending in that direction. The 18-year-old Jokiharju, the Hawks’ first-round draft pick last year, scored 12 goals and 71 points for the Portland Winterhawks of the WHL in the regular sesaon — with a plus-47 rating and 211 shots on goal in 63 games.

Bowman said he expects the 6-1, 180-pound Jokiharju, 19-year-old prospect Ian Mitchell and 22-year-old Blake Hillman (who played four games with the Hawks at the end of the season) to get an opportunity in training camp next season. But Jokiharju seems like the player to watch.

“He’s got the ability to do some special things with the puck and complement the offensive game and that’s an important part of today’s game,” Bowman said. “It’s difficult for young defensemen at that age in the NHL, but it’s not unheard of. So I wouldn’t rule anything out, but we’re not counting on him being the difference-maker. We just want to see how he looks in training camp.”

3. It seems like every defenseman who comes to the Hawks from another organization has to learn how to play hockey all over again. But Connor Murphy, who played both the left and right side after coming to the Hawks from the Coyotes for Hjalmarsson, showed enough progress to think he can blossom into a quality top-four defenseman in his second season with the Hawks. Murphy had two goals and 14 points in 76 games.

“The last half of the year he was one of our best defensemen. I think he found his comfort level,” Bowman said. “He showed he can bring a few different elements. He’s got some versatility in his ability to adapt his game to both left and right defense. And the physicality is something we don’t have a lot of on the back end and he certainly brings that. If you look at the way he played over the last 30 to 40 games, I think there’s reason for excitement.”

4. Would the Hawks undo the Artemi Panarin-for-Brandon Saad trade if they had the chance? Probably not. It didn’t work out this season — Saad scored 18 goals and 35 points and didn’t give Jonathan Toews the boost the Hawks had hoped for; Panarin not only led the Blue Jackets with 27 goals and 82 points, but his absence clearly impacted both Patrick Kane and Artem Anisimov. But Saad still is only 25 — and is signed through 2020-21 at $6 million a year. Panarin will be a free agent after next season and likely to command around $10 million a season.

“It’s hard to judge a trade just on one year. That’s a little bit unfair to Brandon,” Bowman said. “Obviously his numbers were down. But we were never trying to replace Artemi’s points with Brandon’s points. They’re different players.

“Brandon actually did a lot of good things on the ice. He had a strong season in a lot of ways that don’t show up on the scoresheet … When he was on the ice, our team had a lot of chances. His conversion rate was just really low this year. We look at that as an anomaly. We think he’s going to get back to his normal production.”

5. It was just a tough season for Bowman. After firing special teams coach Mike Kitchen last year, the Hawks were only marginally better on the penalty kill (from 24th to 20th in the NHL) and worse on the power play (from 20th to tied for 28th).

Asked about areas of improvement, Bowman pointed to special teams first. “Our special teams have to be much better. We’ve got to be able to find a way to get in the top 10,” Bowman said. “That’s something we’re going to try to figure out leading into next season.

6. Bowman is counting on Jonathan Toews, Duncan Keith and Brent Seabrook to rebound from subpar seasons. On the one hand, it’s difficult to turn back the clock once it hits 30; on the other hand, with elite players it can happen. Of the top five contenders for the Hart Trophy in nhl.com‘s Trophy Tracker, only the Lightning’s Nikita Kucherov received votes for the Hart last season — and he was a distant eighth. And two of the others, the Kings’ Anze Kopitar and the Flyers Claude Giroux, both more than doubled their shooting percentage at age 30 this season.

7. Speaking of the Hart Trophy, if either of the two leading vote-getters the nhl.com poll wins — Colorado’s Nathan MacKinnon or New Jersey’s Taylor Hall — it will be the fourth time in the last five years that a No. 1 overall pick has won the award. Connor McDavid (2016-17), Patrick Kane (2015-16), Sidney Crosby (2013-14) and Alex Ovechkin (2012-13) are the others. Canadiens’ goalie Carey Price, who won in 2014-15, was a fifth overall draft pick.

In fact, in 12 seasons of the salary-cap era, all 12 Hart Trophy winners were first-round draft picks; 10 were top-3 picks and 11 were top-5 picks. The only outlier is Anaheim’s Corey Perry (2010-11), who was the 28th overall pick in the 2003 draft.

8. Corey Crawford should probably receive some retro-active MVP votes after his value to the Hawks was made clear this season. Crawford was 16-9-2 in his 27 starts this season. The Hawks were 17-30-9 when Crawford did not start.

“Corey has been an underrated performer league-wide,” Bowman said. “We’ve known at least in our locker room and people close to our team, we’ve known for years how good Corey is. I think people are starting to recognize how effective he was at stopping some of those really difficult chances against.”

For the record, Crawford never has received even a single vote for the Hart Trophy. In fact, he’s only received seven votes for the Vezina Trophy in seven seasons as a starter.

9. The times, they are a-changin’. Colin Fraser is the only former Hawks Cup-winner to win the Cup with another team. That distinction appears pretty safe this season. Only three former Hawks Cup winners are even on playoff teams: Dustin Byfuglien (Jets), Antoine Vermette (Ducks) and Johnny Oduya (Flyers). And Vermette and Oduya are fringe players heading into the playoffs. Oduya was scratched in Game 1 against the Penguins on Wednesday. Vermette played sparingly in Game 1 against the Sharks on Thursday.

10. Bowman’s opening remarks on the Humboldt tragedy at the season-ending press conference — “a really tragic event and they’re in our thoughts and prayers” — seems like an appropriate finish here. The unspeakable tragedy of the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team — and Eddie Olczyk’s battle with cancer — put a difficult Hawks season into a proper perspective. It’s a joy to cover hockey, watch it, analyze it, argue about it and lament a disappointing season. But it’s still just hockey.

Eddie O won his battle, but 16 people lost their lives in the Humboldt accident, leaving teammates, parents, family and friends with a hole in their heart that will never heal. God bless them all.