Bears out 3 starters: Eddie Goldman, Pernell McPhee and Adrian Amos

CINCINNATI — The Bears will indeed be without three defensive starters Sunday: nose tackle Eddie Goldman (hip), safety Adrian Amos (hamstring) and outside linebacker Pernell McPhee (shoulder), who were ruled out for the Bengals game because of injuries. All three were listed as doubtful Friday.

The Bears also ruled out quarterback Mark Sanchez, safety DeAndre Houston-Carson (ankle), running back Taquan Mizell and offensive lineman Cameron Lee.

McPhee was hurt on the 49ers’ first drive Sunday and Goldman later in the 15-14 loss. Amos’ injury dates back two weeks; he was inactive last week.

The Bengals ruled out six starters Friday, but said Sunday that all-world defensive tackle Geno Atkins wll play.