8-year-old with artificial hand to throw out Cubs’ first pitch Saturday

Hailey Dawson is expected to throw out the Cubs' first pitch Saturday. | Courtesy of @Haileys_hand/Twitter

Hailey Dawson is on a mission to throw out the first pitch at the 30 major-league ballparks. And this weekend, the eight-year-old will be in Chicago marking off ballpark No. 6.

Dawson, who has a 3D-printed hand, is throwing out the ceremonial first pitch at the Cubs game against the Brewers Saturday.

Dawson was born with a rare birth defect called Poland Syndrome that has affected her pectoral muscle growth and caused her to have underdeveloped fingers on her right hand. UNLV’s Howard R. Hughes College of Engineering designed her an artificial hand that enables her to be able to grab objects. She can also now throw a baseball with her right hand.

The Las Vegas, Nevada, native caught the nation’s attention last year when Bleacher Report shared a video of Dawson, who at the time had already thrown out first pitches at an Orioles game and Nationals game.

“She wants to set a Guinness World Record for the most number of first pitches,” Dawson’s mother, Yong Dawson, told Bleacher Report. “She just loves it.”

Many MLB teams — including the Cubs and White Sox — responded to the tweet inviting Dawson to their ballpark.

Dawson had the chance to throw out the first pitch at the Game 4 of the World Series last year. This season, she has already thrown out the first pitch for the Padres and Giants. She also got to drop the puck for a Golden Knights home game at T-Mobile Arena in her hometown.

In awe of this amazing sight. pic.twitter.com/djoSFe1xmm — Haileys_hand (@haileys_hand) April 16, 2018

Dawson is scheduled to throw out the first pitch at 23 MLB parks between now and fall 2018, according to UNLV. There are additional teams still being scheduled.