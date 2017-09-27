A big crappie for Fish of the Week: From Heidecke, yes, Heidecke Lake

Vince Strickland caught the biggest crappie of his life Saturday at Heidecke Lake, the former cooling lake near Morris.

The CTA worker from Country Club Hills emailed that the 14-inch crappie weighed 1.6 pounds.

The final day of fishing at Heidecke is Oct. 10. Bank fishing, which had been closed because of a fence/gate accident, reopened late last week.

