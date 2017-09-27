Vince Strickland caught the biggest crappie of his life Saturday at Heidecke Lake, the former cooling lake near Morris.
The CTA worker from Country Club Hills emailed that the 14-inch crappie weighed 1.6 pounds.
The final day of fishing at Heidecke is Oct. 10. Bank fishing, which had been closed because of a fence/gate accident, reopened late last week.
FOTW, the celebration of big fish and good stories around Chicago fishing, runs Wednesdays on the Sun-Times’ outdoors page. Send nominations by Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or email (straycasts@sbcglobal.net).