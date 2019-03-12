A breakthrough, but not an arrival for Blackhawks D Erik Gustafsson

There are always mixed feelings when it comes to Erik Gustafsson, even from the man himself.

No matter how imperfect his season has been for the Blackhawks, it has been a breakthrough. The fact that he is an everyday defenseman is a huge step, but it’s not a full-fledged arrival and Gustafsson knows it.

“Of course it’s been good for points and stuff like that, but at the same time, I need to work on stuff, too,” he said. “Breakthrough or not, it feels good out there when I play. I feel confident.

“It’s been OK. Ask me again after the season’s over.”

Erik Gustafsson (right) has 13 goals and 36 assists this season. | Michael Dwyer/AP

What the Hawks desire from Gustafsson over the final 13 games, the next being a visit to Toronto on Wednesday, is for his spotty defense to become as dependable as the offensive proficiency that makes him so alluring. It turns out that playing good defense is an essential part of the job description for a defenseman.

The good news is it looks like Gustafsson is getting there. He’s certainly a late bloomer in today’s NHL as he turns 27 on Thursday and is nearing the six-year mark since being drafted in the fourth round. But he hung around long enough to get this opportunity.

Gustafsson was fifth among NHL defensemen with 13 goals and eighth with 49 points heading into the Tuesday night games.

Hawks coach Jeremy Colliton loves Gustafsson’s impact on the offense, and one of his most significant lineup changes when he took the job was putting him on the No. 1 power-play crew. But defensive inattentiveness was a persistent problem.

The boiling point wasn’t that long ago. Colliton benched him for the third period Jan. 14 against the Devils because the effort was unacceptable. That hit a sore spot in his relationship with Colliton, who offered little more than, “Gotta give us a little more,” as an explanation.

Gustafsson seemed to get the message.

“I know I have to work on it more and more,” he said. “I’ve gotta be more aggressive in my own zone, and I struggled with that at the beginning of the season. I’ve been starting to play a little bit better at the end here, but I think I have much more to show out there on the defensive part.”

Colliton has trusted him in tough spots, and he has done well. Gustafsson was on the ice at the end to help the Hawks preserve a 2-1 lead over the Stars on Saturday, and last month against the Red Wings he chased down a puck in overtime to start the rush that ultimately led to him assisting on Kane’s game winner.

“Part of being a defender in today’s game is you need to make a play to get out of D-zone,” Colliton said. “If you don’t make a play, then you never get out. That’s part of what he brings.”

Gustafsson was a great find by the Hawks after the Oilers let him walk in 2015 without ever appearing in a game. He’s reached a level where the team can pencil him in as part of its future or use him as trade bait, and he’s under contract through next season with a salary cap hit of $1.2 million.

On top of that, it’s possible he’s still on his way up. Setting aside his age, it’s important to remember this is the first season in which he has played more than 41 games. He also seems receptive to Colliton, who sees a higher ceiling.

“He makes plays not many guys in the league make,” Colliton said. “Doesn’t mean we’re not going ask him to do more away from the puck and defensively because ultimately we don’t want him to limit himself as far as what player he can be. We want him to be dominant at both ends.”