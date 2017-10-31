A change in the weather: Chicago fishing, Midwest Fishing Report

Finally, a shift toward more seasonal (or flat colder) weather comes for this sprawling raw-file Midwest Fishing Report.

And at least some people continued to pick up trout over the second weekend of inland trout season in Illinois. Edweirdo tweeted this and the photo above:

@ BowmanOutside fighting the cold for a bite

And doing it well while fighting the cold by the looks of it.

The Midwest Fishing Report for Chicago fishing appears in a condensed form Wednesdays on the Sun-Times newspaper outdoors page. The sprawling raw-file report is posted here online on the Sun-Times outdoors page.

INLAND TROUT

Those 16 and older need a fishing license and an inland trout stamp. Daily bag is five. Click here for the general statewide press release.

Here are the sites in northeast Illinois:

Cook County: Axehead, Belleau, Busse North, Green, Horsetail, Sag Quarry East, Wolf Lake; DuPage: Silver, Pickerel, Grove; Kankakee: Bird Park Quarry, Rock Creek; Kendall: Big Lake at Silver Springs SFWA; Lake: Sand at Illinois Beeach SP, Banana; McHenry: Spring Grove Hatchery Pond; Will: Lake Strini, Van Horn Woods.

SALMON SNAGGING

What fish are coming in Illinois are dark.

Snagging season on the Illinois lakefront is open in four places. The daily bag is five total of Chinook and/or coho. Here are the details from the fishing regs booklet:

Snagging for chinook and coho salmon only is permitted from the

following Lake Michigan shoreline areas from October 1 through

December 31; however, no snagging is allowed at any time within 200

feet of a moored watercraft or as posted:

A) Lincoln Park Lagoon from the Fullerton Avenue Bridge to the

southern end of the Lagoon.

B) Waukegan Harbor (in North Harbor basin only).

C) Winnetka Power Plant discharge area.

D) Jackson Harbor (Inner and Outer Harbors).

AREA LAKES

Once again, I anticipate crappie fishing coming to the fore with water generally cooling through the 40s.

As to bass, Ken “Husker” O’Malley sent this:

Hey Dale, Here is a recap of the past week’s fishing. Area Lakes- the bass bite has slowed dramatically with the cold front. Lipless crankbaits were taking a few bass. It was mainly a reaction bite. The warmup later in the week should get the bite going again. Focus efforts early afternoon hours on sunny days. TTYL — Ken “Husker” O’Malley

AREA WATER LEVELS

Probably another week to check water levels, as Ken “Husker” O’Malley noted:

Area rivers- recent rain reeked havoc with the water clarity. This weekend should be perfect fall conditions provided we don’t get any significant rain.”

Click here to find river closures listed by the Illinois DNR. Go to http://water.weather.gov//ahps2/index.php?wfo=lot to check area water levels and projection. To get to more specific gauges, even on creeks, in Illinois, go to http://waterdata.usgs.gov/il/nwis/current/?type=flow

BRAIDWOOD LAKE

Closed for the year.

CALUMET SYSTEM

No update.

CHAIN O’LAKES

Arden Katz is doing well on white bass in 12-15 feet on Bluff and Marie; crappie are picking up; yellow bass are “unbelievable” on Spring; and he’s seen other fishermen over the weekend with walleye of 7 and 10 pounds.

Art Frisell at Triangle Sports and Marine said water cools through the 40s; try for walleye around connecting channels, main lake points and bridge areas; muskie are good on small suckers or big jerkbaits.

LOCK/DRAWDOWN: The Stratton Lock closes for the season today; and drawdown begins. For more info and lake updates, go to Fox Waterway Agency or call (847) 587-8540.

CHICAGO RIVER

Capt. Pat Harrison of Pat Harrison Outdoors sent this, more of a commentary than a fishing report. And Plainfield South is one of those teams on the rise in high school bass fishing.

Chicago River Report Last week was a week off for me to catch up on things and get ready for the season change. I did fish Sunday but not on the River. I am a Coach for Plainfield South High School Fishing Team. We had our Classic where the team members fish against each other, Coaches fish against and boats fish against boats. Three different tournaments going on at once. It was Fun and a lot of fish were caught. It was Great to see the Team sharing information about what was catching fish even while fishing against each other that’s what its all about. Fishing can be competitive and still be fun. It was a catch weight measure photo release text format No Fish were kept in Live wells. Ilike the program it was fun to watch these young anglers fish and share information to help each other even tho they were fishing against each other. The future of fishing is in Good Hands if these young anglers keep the mind set they have now and don’t close the door on sharing information and keeping it fun. Have a Great week. Capt. Pat —

DELAVAN/GENEVA AREAS, WISCONSIN

No update.

DES PLAINES RIVER

No update.

DOWNSTATE NOTES

POWERTON: Closed, shore fishing reopens Dec. 26. EVERGREEN: Bait shop and boat rental are closed for the year. HENNEPIN-HOPPER: Closed for the season. SOUTHERN ILLINOIS: Check with Jason Johns of Boneyard Fishing. LAKE SHELBYVILLE: Check with Ken Wilson of Ken Wilson Guide Service.

Larry Dozard of larrysfishinghole.com sent this update on some closing dates Downstate:

Dale, Here are the Winter Lake Closures I have from IDNR for Central IL (& couple extra).

ANDERSON LAKE –– – THIS AREA Will CLOSE TO BOAT FISHING in Main Lake on Oct. 21st with Last Day to Fishing being Oct. 20 th during waterfowl season with bank fishing Only allowed. BANNER MARSH – ** THIS AREA WILL CLOSE TO BOAT FISHING Oct. 1 8 th (last day to boat fish will be Oct. 1 7 th) — AND BANK FISHING ONLY ALLOWED AFTER 1PM but NO FISHING ALLOWED in EAST POINT ACCESS AREA, which is CLOSED TO ALL FISHING to provide a GOOSE REFUGE AREA during season till Feb. 1st – – CLINTON LAKE -R EMEMBER an easterly area of Clinton Lake between the DeWitt (CH14) and the 48 bridges will CLOSE to protect fish and wildlife FROM OCT. 10th through – typically March 31st – but with weekend, could be March 30th, 2018..? DOUBLE T S.F.&W.A. ** THIS AREA WILL CLOSE TO FISHING Oct. 1 st with LAST DAY to Fish being Sept. 30th and will remain CLOSED till Feb 1st.. EVERGREEN LAKE – -Bait Shop Fall Hours: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. 7 Days

And LAST DAY BAIT SHOP OPEN is Oct. 1 4 th (Depending on bait supply) – Boat Rental Fall Hours: 8:00 A.M. – 4:00 P.M. SAT. & SUN. ONLY

– BOAT RENTAL will CLOSE for the season Oct. 8th

– – A SOUTHERN PART OF EVERGREEN LAKE – AROUND DEER ISLAND and ALL OF SIX-MILE CREEK BAY IS CLOSED TO GAS MOTORS from Oct. 15th through JAN. 1st to allow resting areas for migratory waterfowl. YOU ARE ALLOWED TO STILL RUN A TROLLING MOTOR IN THESE AREAS ONLY.- HENNEPIN-HOPPER LAKES – Lakes are CLOSED for the Season McMASTER LAKE at SNAKEDEN HOLLOW – * THIS AREA WILL CLOSE TO FISHING for the Season on Oct. 1 6 th (last day to fish is Oct. 1 5 th) till Feb. 1st — NEWTON LAKE – As written in the fishing regs booklet : ** The cold arm of Newton Lake shall be Closed daily from one-half hour before sunrise until 1:00 pm to all fishing and boat traffic except for legal waterfowl hunters during waterfowl season commencing with regular duck season through the close of the Canada goose and regular duck season.

* For here – Regular South Waterfowl Season: Nov. 23 – Jan. 31 POWERTON LAKE – WINTER HOURS (Oct. 1st – April 30th): 8am – 4pm

– THIS LAKE WILL CLOSE TO BOAT FISHING ON OCT. 21 th (Last day for Boat fishing will be Oct. 20 th) and CLOSES TO SHORE FISHING and ALL FISHING ON OCT. 2 8 th (Last day for Shore fishing is Oct. 2 7th )

and REOPENS TO SHORE FISHING ONLY ON DEC. 2 6 t h AND NO BOAT FISHING till FEB. 15th – – PRAIRIE LAKE in Jim Edgar/ Panther Creek State F&W Area – Lake access is CLOSED to Fishing from Nov. 1st – Jan. 15th until After 12:01 PM on Wednesdays and Saturday s . RICE LAKE – * THIS AREA WILL CLOSE TO FISHING on OCT. 21st with Last Day of Fishing being OCT. 20th and Will Re-Open at end of Duck & Goose Season.. SPRING LAKE (South & North) – * THIS AREA WILL BE CLOSED TO BOAT FISHING in Hunting Area ON OCT. 21st with Last Day to Boat Fish being Oct. 20 th –with BANK FISHING ALLOWED ONLY AFTER 1pm–AREAS THAT REMAIN OPEN TO BOATS ARE NORTH OF MAPLE ISLAND with ramp at north end at the Sky Ranch Road launch and IN PIKE HOLE with carry in boats – AND Shore Fishing is allowed in entire Lake after 1pm in Hunting areas or at boat ramps all day.. SANGCHRIS LAKE – * THE WEST and EAST ARMS OF LAKE and Small AREA NEAR DAM ARE CLOSED DURING WATERFOWL SEASON to boat traffic effective Oct. 1 8 th (last day to boat fish will be Oct. 1 7 th) through Jan. 31, 201 8 (during this time fishing boat traffic is permitted in the center hot arm only). Keep up the Good Work, Enjoy the Fall &

GOOD FISHING larrysfishinghole.com Larry

FOX RIVER: WESTERN SUBURBS

No update.

FOX RIVER: WISCONSIN

No update.

GREEN BAY/STURGEON BAY

No update from Lance LaVine at Howie’s Tackle in Sturgeon Bay. The Wisconsin DNR report is usually posted Tuesdays and includes reports from both the bay and lake sides.

HEIDECKE LAKE

Closed for the year.

ILLINOIS RIVER

Check fishing status at B & B Live Bait–(815) 433-0432–in Ottawa, where hours are now in the morning.

INDIANA STREAMS (LAKE MICHIGAN TRIBUTARIES)

As FOTW shows, there’s steelhead to be had in the streams.

Access points for Trail Creek can be found on the Trail Creek Access Map. Access points for Little Cal and Salt Creek, which are closer to Chicago than Trail Creek, may be found at littlecal_saltcreek_access.

KANKAKEE RIVER

Staff at Kankakee River Trading Post in Altorf said the high, stained water has limited effort, but there’s some walleye and smallmouth being found; frankly most are chasing trout in Rock Creek.

LAKE ERIE

Click here for the Ohio DNR’s annual fishing prospects. The Ohio DNR has general Lake Erie info and a fishing report.

LAKEFRONT

Snagging at top.

CHICAGO: Cory Gecht at Park Bait said weather limited effort, but a few steelhead have been caught at Belmont and Diversey.

Staff at Henry’s Sports and Bait said a few are trying for perch at Navy Pier; no good reports from the Southeast Side perch spots yet.

LaSALLE LAKE

Closed for the year.

MADISON CHAIN, WISCONSIN

Check the latest from D & S Bait on Facebook.

MAZONIA

Closed for the year, except Monster Lake at Mazonia South remains open year-round. Check with Jon Meder at Jon’s Bait Shop–(815) 237-2822–in South Wilmington.

MENOMINEE RIVER, WISCONSIN

Check with Mike Mladeik at Mike Mladenik Guide Service sent this:

MILWAUKEE HARBOR

Check the Wisconsin DNR Lake Michigan Report, which generally comes out Tuesdays for updates.

NORTHERN WISCONSIN

MINOCQUA: Kurt Justice of Kurt’s Island Sport Shop in Minocqua sent this:

Cold weather has brought temperatures down quick! Reports have water temps from highs of 49 degrees to as low as 41 degrees! The cold, wind and snow……yes Snow, kept a lot of anglers off the water. Musky: Fair – But mostly due to lack of participation by anglers due to weather. Sucker fishing best and easiest way to fish. Walleye: No reports With the water cooling into the forties, fishing action will slow, but not stop. Fewer, but larger fish is typically the norm. Lots of piers out, so bring your tall neoprene or rubber boots for launching. Jerk, glider, twitch and rubber for Musky along with suckers. Chubs, fatheads and suckers for the Walleye. Kurt Justice

Yes, they had snow over the weekend.

EAGLE RIVER: B+L, from reports from Colin Crawford of Colin Crawford Guide Service for the Eagle River Chamber of Commerce, sent this:

Fishing Report Panfish: Perch are found around the deeper weeds. Using slip bobber rigs tipped with minnows or a piece of red worm should catch you a bunch. Crappies are in the deeper weeds and around lay downs, so a slip bobber rig tipped with small minnow or plastic will work on these. Bluegills are up in the shallows, so a slip bobber rig tipped with a small piece of worm or wax worm will work on these fish. Bass: Largemouth will be found around structures such as, laydowns and docks. Throwing spinnerbaits and plastic will work even near top water and around pads and reeds will spark action. Smallmouth are going to be in and around the rocks, so jigs tipped with live bait, plastics, and crankbaits will work here. Northern: You will find these fish in and around the deeper weeds as the shallow weeds are starting to die. Walleye anglers will catch these while jigging. You can use smaller spinnerbaits like #3 or #4 Mepps. Safety pin style spinnerbaits are an effective choice. Walleye: These fish will be found on the deepest weed edges and on the rock piles. Minnows are working better now and crawlers will still work until water gets colder. As the month goes on, these fish will start moving towards the deeper breaks. Early mornings and later evenings will be the best times to catch a few for a fish fry. Muskies: Every strategy is working for these beasts, As the water temperatures start to cool off, fish will start moving to the deeper weed edges. Bucktails, rubber baits and crank-baits will all work this month.

NORTHWEST INDIANA

Capt. Rich Sleziak at Slez’s Bait in Lake Station, Ind., texted:

Decent crappie all weekend long in such under 249 bridge minnows or cubby mites in white and pink tipped with a beemoth. Long lake in evening in a boat crappie on minnows a lot of people out he had good sales all weekend even in the cold weather

WILLOW SLOUGH: Boat fishing is closed for waterfowl seasons. LAKER REMINDER: Indiana now has a daily bag of three lake trout on Lake Michigan, to match Michigan. Illinois’ daily bag remains at two.

ROCK RIVER, WISCONSIN

No update.

ROOT RIVER, WISCONSIN

The Root River Report from the Wisconsin DNR has started again.

The Wisconsin DNR Lake Michigan Report is generally posted on Tuesday and includes a Root River section. Click here for the stream flow update, which can be really important for how good the fishing is.

ST. JOSEPH, MICHIGAN

Staff at Tackle Haven in Benton Harbor said very few fishing, but a few steelhead are being caught at Berrien Springs.

ST. JOSEPH RIVER, INDIANA

Click here for reports from the Indiana DNR.

SHABBONA LAKE

Staff at Lakeside, now closed until ice fishing comes, said trollers are contacting muskies in the north and east bays; there’s some crappie in the deep trees on the bottom.

Park hours go to 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 1. For more information and reports from Lakeside, go to shabbonalake.com or call (815) 824-2581.

SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN LAKEFRONT

The Wisconsin DNR posts a report during open water at http://dnr.wi.gov/topic/fishing/lakemichigan/OutdoorReport.html. It is usually posted by Tuesday afternoon. Streadsm flow info is at http://waterdata.usgs.gov/wi/nwis/current?type=flow.

WISCONSIN DELLS

Check with River’s Edge.

WISCONSIN RIVER

No update.

WOLF LAKE



No update.

WOLF RIVER, WISCONSIN

Guide Bill Stoeger in Fremont said the water cools into the low 40s and walleye come in; best has been from Red Banks to Partridge, but there’s walleye scattered throughout; they were still getting white bass over the weekend at the mouth by Poygan, but with the water cooling quickly that is probably near the end.