A classy move for Bears to bring Zach Miller back

Whether Zach Miller ever plays again, or not, he’ll be a member of the Bears in 2018.

The tight end, who suffered a likely career-ending left leg injury in October, will receive a one-year contract from the team, per Pro Football Talk. The “split” deal reported by the site will pay him whether he’s healthy or not, allowing Miller to be with his teammates and use the Bears’ training facilities.

Whether he plays again is an another question. He stopped needing his crutches only in late March. But the Bears have made a classy statement about their loyalty to Miller, who was one of the team’s most beloved teammates even before his horrifying injury.

Miller was injured Oct. 29 while catching a touchdown pass, later overturned, against the Saints. He was rushed to the hospital and had emergency surgery to repair the artery that ran behind his kneecap and provided blood to his lower left leg, likely saving it from amputation.

Zach Miller makes an appearance at Soldier Field on Dec. 24. (Getty Images)

In April, Miller said that the concept of retiring was a “realistic thing” for the 33-year-old.

“I haven’t made any of those decisions as of yet,” he said then. “I know that there will be a point where I have to decide … but I’m not at that spot yet to determine whether I want to come back and try to play or if it’s time to move on or even if I can do that.”

Miller attended at least one of the Bears’ organized team activity practices as a spectator, but decked out in Bears gear.

The team prepared for life without him, signing the Eagles’ Trey Burton to team with second-year player Adam Shaheen and veteran blocker Dion Sims.

The Bears begin their three-day mandatory minicamp on Tuesday.