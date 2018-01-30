A few coho and ice fishing keeps going: Chicago fishing, Midwest Fishing Report

Ice fishing inland firms up some and leads this sprawling raw-file Midwest Fishing Report; well, and there is some effort and hope of early coho and browns on southern Lake Michigan.

Richard Music sent the photo above and this report:

Hello I’m Richard Music my son Joseph and I hit a local pond in our subdivision in mchenry county and we’re fortunate enough to pull 7 bass thru the ice on 2lb. Line with ultra lite rods. We We’re using tungsten jigs with Mudd Butt Bait plastic wigglers. It was they most incredible experience I’ve ever had in the ice and to share it with my son Was just priceless. The biggest bass was this 22″ largemouth .

Priceless is about right.

The Midwest Fishing Report for Chicago fishing appears in a condensed form Wednesdays on the Sun-Times newspaper outdoors page.

ICE FISHING EVENT

The Island Lake Lions Club Ice Fishing Derby is 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. It is headquartered at Eastway Park. Adults are $15, those 15 and younger are $5.

ICE FISHING NOTES

Shorelines, many of which gave way during the warm-up, are or will be firming up again. Though south and near Lake Michigan, those shorelines and ice fishing in general get or are sketchy.

Click here for the general regulations on ice fishing for public sites around Chicago fishing. And remember the Pier Passes for fishing Chicago harbors, see below.

PIER PASSES

Pier passes are available at Henry’s Sports and Bait. The passes allow for legal access to select piers on the Chicago lakefront. They cost $6 cash with one per valid fishing license.

AREA LAKES

Ice fishing is back again, a little sketchy south, but otherwise fine for mid-winter. And I expect by the weekend, ice will firm up in more places.

Ken “Husker” O’Malley sent this:

Hey Dale, Here is a recap of this past week’s fishing. Area lakes- the rain and warmup took a tole on the ice on southern lakes. Ice is not safe as the shorelines opened up 5-6 feet from shore. Shabbona- ice is holding at 6-8 inches with some open pockets out at the deep trees. Crappie have been slow. Use plastics and stay mobile. Water clarity is getting better so the bite should improve. TTYL — Ken “Husker” O’Malley

Husker Outdoors

Waterworks fishing team

Click here for the general regulations on ice fishing for public sites around Chicago fishing.

AREA WATER LEVELS

Click here to find river closures listed by the Illinois DNR. Go to http://water.weather.gov//ahps2/index.php?wfo=lot to check area water levels and projection. To get to more specific gauges, even on creeks, in Illinois, go to http://waterdata.usgs.gov/il/nwis/current/?type=flow

BRAIDWOOD LAKE

Closed for the year.

CALUMET SYSTEM

No update.

CHAIN O’LAKES

Arden Katz said bluegill (take sorting) and crappie remained very good on tungsten jigs with soft plastics or waxies on the south end of Channel, but they are shallower in 5 feet.

Art Frisell at Triangle Sports and Marine said ice conditions are good, but use caution around current areas; best bite remains bluegills; for white and yellow bass, try Swedish Pimples or Lil’ Cecils with spikes or wigglers (if available); walleye are fair; try jigging Buckshot spoons; crappie are best mornings, focus on glow, chartreuse or pink jigs.

SOME CHAIN ACCESS: Musky Tales (near old Mentone’s) is another access point for Channel. The old stand-by on Nielsen’s Channel is Hermann’s with its $5 parking, bait, food and drink. For Channel, there’s Chopper’s Bar, where the $5 parking is taken off if food or drink are ordered. For Spring, there’s Granny’s, where the $5 parking is taken off if food ordered. One access point for Marie is at Barnacle Bob’s, where there is parking though it is closed for the winter.

For more info and lake updates, go to Fox Waterway Agency or call (847) 587-8540.

CHICAGO RIVER/CHICAGO LAKEFRONT

Capt. Pat Harrison at Pat Harrison Outdoors sent this:

Chicago River and Lake Michigan, I would like to start off with a Big Thank You to everyone that stopped by the Lake County Water Sports booth at the show. I am overwhelmed with all the support and interest about my guiding business. I am looking forward to the 2018 season with what I hope will be some great improvements we have made in the off season. The River is wide open as of last Saturday Jason my shore fishing buddy got a Nice Limit of Perch Saturday. I talked to a couple of guys that were out on Navy Pier and did well too. Small jigs tipped with a minnow or spike work well and some are still using Crappie rigs. I tie something similar to that. I like an 1/8 to 1/4 oz. white jig and white twister tail tipped with a couple spikes or waxies for scent on the bottom dropper 36” up or so a small 3 way swivel in the line with a tag of about 10” off the 3rd ring of the swivel with a small Gold Aberdeen hook I wipe the line with fly line wax to make it buoyant and tip it with a large fathead minnow. This works pretty well throughout the year I do change it up for Walleye to a night crawler on the jig with a little air in the tail. I hope to spent a day on the river later this week or weekend as it doesn’t look like I have any shows to attend. I really looking forward to being back out it’s been a long winter I ice fished twice. I spent a lot of time coming up with some new ideas for the 2018 season. I am going to start sharing them the beginning of February. Thanks for following along see you on the water. Capt. Pat — www.patharrisonoutdoors.com Thanks Pat

DELAVAN AND GENEVA LAKES, WISCONSIN

No update.

DES PLAINES RIVER

No update.

DOWNSTATE NOTES

POWERTON: Shore fishing is open, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. daily. Boat fishing reopens Feb. 15. LAKE SHELBYVILLE: Check with Ken Wilson of Ken Wilson Guide Service. SOUTHERN ILLINOIS: Check with Jason Johns of Boneyard Fishing EVERGREEN: Bait shop and boat rental are closed for the season. HENNEPIN-HOPPER: Closed for the season.

Larry Dozard of larrysfishinghole.com sent this update on some closing dates Downstate:

Dale, Here are the Winter Lake Closures I have from IDNR for Central IL (& couple extra).

ANDERSON LAKE –– – THIS AREA Will CLOSE TO BOAT FISHING in Main Lake on Oct. 21st with Last Day to Fishing being Oct. 20 th during waterfowl season with bank fishing Only allowed. BANNER MARSH – ** THIS AREA WILL CLOSE TO BOAT FISHING Oct. 1 8 th (last day to boat fish will be Oct. 1 7 th) — AND BANK FISHING ONLY ALLOWED AFTER 1PM but NO FISHING ALLOWED in EAST POINT ACCESS AREA, which is CLOSED TO ALL FISHING to provide a GOOSE REFUGE AREA during season till Feb. 1st – – CLINTON LAKE -R EMEMBER an easterly area of Clinton Lake between the DeWitt (CH14) and the 48 bridges will CLOSE to protect fish and wildlife FROM OCT. 10th through – typically March 31st – but with weekend, could be March 30th, 2018..? DOUBLE T S.F.&W.A. ** THIS AREA WILL CLOSE TO FISHING Oct. 1 st with LAST DAY to Fish being Sept. 30th and will remain CLOSED till Feb 1st.. EVERGREEN LAKE – – – – A SOUTHERN PART OF EVERGREEN LAKE – AROUND DEER ISLAND and ALL OF SIX-MILE CREEK BAY IS CLOSED TO GAS MOTORS from Oct. 15th through JAN. 1st to allow resting areas for migratory waterfowl. YOU ARE ALLOWED TO STILL RUN A TROLLING MOTOR IN THESE AREAS ONLY.- McMASTER LAKE at SNAKEDEN HOLLOW – * THIS AREA WILL CLOSE TO FISHING for the Season on Oct. 1 6 th (last day to fish is Oct. 1 5 th) till Feb. 1st — NEWTON LAKE – As written in the fishing regs booklet : ** The cold arm of Newton Lake shall be Closed daily from one-half hour before sunrise until 1:00 pm to all fishing and boat traffic except for legal waterfowl hunters during waterfowl season commencing with regular duck season through the close of the Canada goose and regular duck season. * For here – Regular South Waterfowl Season: Nov. 23 – Jan. 31 PRAIRIE LAKE in Jim Edgar/ Panther Creek State F&W Area – Lake access is CLOSED to Fishing from Nov. 1st – Jan. 15th until After 12:01 PM on Wednesdays and Saturday s . RICE LAKE – * THIS AREA WILL CLOSE TO FISHING on OCT. 21st with Last Day of Fishing being OCT. 20th and Will Re-Open at end of Duck & Goose Season.. SPRING LAKE (South & North) – * THIS AREA WILL BE CLOSED TO BOAT FISHING in Hunting Area ON OCT. 21st with Last Day to Boat Fish being Oct. 20 th –with BANK FISHING ALLOWED ONLY AFTER 1pm–AREAS THAT REMAIN OPEN TO BOATS ARE NORTH OF MAPLE ISLAND with ramp at north end at the Sky Ranch Road launch and IN PIKE HOLE with carry in boats – AND Shore Fishing is allowed in entire Lake after 1pm in Hunting areas or at boat ramps all day.. SANGCHRIS LAKE – * THE WEST and EAST ARMS OF LAKE and Small AREA NEAR DAM ARE CLOSED DURING WATERFOWL SEASON to boat traffic effective Oct. 1 8 th (last day to boat fish will be Oct. 1 7 th) through Jan. 31, 201 8 (during this time fishing boat traffic is permitted in the center hot arm only). Keep up the Good Work, Enjoy the Fall &

GOOD FISHING larrysfishinghole.com Larry

FOX RIVER: WESTERN SUBURBS

No update.

FOX RIVER: WISCONSIN

No update.

GREEN BAY/STURGEON BAY

Lance LaVine at Howie’s Tackle in Sturgeon Bay sent this.

Good morning guys. Here is a quick report…been a bit swamped over here so sorry for the delay Whitefish action can still be classed as excellent throughout the county. Basically from that Chaudoir’s Dock area we always talk about all the way north past Egg Harbor, cracks permitting of course. Though our ice thickness ranges from 14 inches up to that 2 foot mark there are cracks that can, will and have opened which will effect ice travel in some areas pending on the wind so use extreme caution and do your homework prior to venturing out. With that said, the best depths have been ranging from that 15 foot mark all the way out past 90 feet of water. It all just really depends on ice traffic. So again…stay away from those big groups of fishermen and heavily used roads and you will do just fine. A wide variety of jigs tipped with waxies, spikes, minnow pieces and gulp along with a slider hook above is the method of choice. Perch action is also going quite well overall. Better areas especially if you can get away from the crowds have been…Little Sturgeon, some areas out in that deep water south of Little Sturgeon down to Chaudoir’s dock, Riley’s Bay along with a some spotty action in Sawyer Harbor and the Sturgeon Bay area. Shiners, Rosy Reds, wax worms and spikes all good live baits for the Perch Walleye fishing around the Sturgeon Bay/Larson’s Reef area is normal late January early February Walleye fishing. Some days you get some bites and some days you don’t, but that one bite you do get could be 10 plus pounds. The most consistent action has been to the south from the Henderson’s Point area south to the lower bay of Green Bay. Generally to the south you will get more bites, but usually smaller fish overall. Oddball jigs, Rapala Jigs, Rippin raps and shiver minnows tipped with minnows or minnow heads is the go to jigs year in and year out Pike action seems to be heating up a bit. Little Sturgeon, Riley’s Bay, Sturgeon Bay and even some of the harbors to the north now producing some nice sized Pike as they become a bit more active. Large Golden Shiners under tip ups or auto fishermen is the ticket there And some scattered Brown Trout reports trickle in on a weekly basis from the Sturgeon Bay area north to Sister Bay. Suspending large Golden shiners or large lake shiners under tip ups or auto’s along with jigging spoons and rippin raps the best methods Thanks; Lance LaVine Howie’s Tackle

HEIDECKE LAKE

Closed for the year.

ILLINOIS RIVER

Check fishing status at B & B Live Bait–(815) 433-0432–in Ottawa, where hours are now in the morning.

INDIANA STREAMS (LAKE MICHIGAN TRIBUTARIES)

Access points for Trail Creek can be found on the Trail Creek Access Map. Access points for Little Cal and Salt Creek, which are closer to Chicago than Trail Creek, may be found at littlecal_saltcreek_access.

KANKAKEE RIVER

River is open water. Check with Nick Carr at Kankakee River Trading Post in Altorf for fishing updates.

LAKE ERIE

The Ohio DNR has general Lake Erie info and a fishing report.

LAKEFRONT

Some browns and coho are being caught in Indiana, so probably worth trying for them in Chicago.

Capt. Pat Harrison at Pat Harrison Outdoors sent this:

The River is wide open as of last Saturday Jason my shore fishing buddy got a Nice Limit of Perch Saturday. I talked to a couple of guys that were out on Navy Pier and did well too. Small jigs tipped with a minnow or spike work well and some are still using Crappie rigs. I tie something similar to that. I like an 1/8 to 1/4 oz. white jig and white twister tail tipped with a couple spikes or waxies for scent on the bottom dropper 36” up or so a small 3 way swivel in the line with a tag of about 10” off the 3rd ring of the swivel with a small Gold Aberdeen hook I wipe the line with fly line wax to make it buoyant and tip it with a large fathead minnow. This works pretty well throughout the year I do change it up for Walleye to a night crawler on the jig with a little air in the tail. Capt. Pat — www.patharrisonoutdoors.com Thanks Pat

Capt. Rich Sleziak at Slez’s Bait in Lake Station, Ind. texted:

Perch some in river around 95th bridge few being caught

With variable ice conditions in the harbors, remember pier passes.

PIER PASSES: Available at Henry’s Sports and Bait. The passes allow for legal access to select piers available. They cost $6 cash with one per valid fishing license. NOTE: Park Bait at Montrose is closed for the season.

LAKE WINNEGAGO, WISCONSIN

No update.

LaSALLE LAKE

Closed for the year.

MADISON CHAIN, WISCONSIN

Check the latest from D & S Bait on Facebook.

MAZONIA

Mazonia South is open. All ice fishing is at your own risk. Mazonia North reopens Feb. 16. Check with Jon Meder at Jon’s Bait Shop–(815) 237-2822–in South Wilmington.

MENOMINEE RIVER, WISCONSIN

Check with Mike Mladeik at Mike Mladenik Guide Service sent this:

MILWAUKEE HARBOR

Check the Wisconsin DNR Lake Michigan Report, which generally comes out Tuesdays for updates.

NORTHERN WISCONSIN

MINOCQUA: Kurt Justice of Kurt’s Island Sport Shop in Minocqua sent this:

Despite warm temps and some southwest wind, fishing cooled off this past weekend. Temps in the mid 40’s on Jan 26th pushed snow down so travel, even by ATV, was good, though some areas reporting slush. Bluegill: Fair – Small windows of good bites occurring with anglers dipping tungsten jig tipped with J&S plastics in 7-10’ cabbage. The Gills being caught on Minocqua Lake for example have been running larger than average (7 ½-8 ½”+) with photos of 10+” Gills coming from outlying lakes. Crappie: Fair – Action spotty with best bites on tip-downs baited with small rosie reds. Depths of 18-30’ producing best. Jigs with glow such as VMC Chandeliers or larger 5mm tungsten tipped with waxies also working. In water of 12’ and less, EuroTackle Z-vibes catching some large, aggressive slabs at times. Northern Pike: Fair – Flags not flying here either. A few big Pike, one 37”er reported, but not a lot of action. 6-10’ weeds using large shiners best. Yellow Perch: Fair – Small windows of opportunity for bites. Deep mud flats holding perch. At times, unresponsive. Fast dropping spoons such as Flash Champs, Kastmasters, Halis, Pimples, Clam Flutter spoons. Wigglers, red spikes or small minnows on tip-downs. Walleye: Fair-Poor – With the exception of where you can’t keep them (Minocqua Chain, very good), Walleye reports not good. When bites slow, switch to smaller suckers, shiners or large fatheads. #5 jigging raps. Couple good reports on the new Flash Bangs by night anglers. Largemouth Bass: Poor Travel improved as snow condensed. Most ice reports 17-20”+. Tournaments 2/3 Ice Derby on Stacks Bay 2/17 Lake Katherine High School State Championship 2/24 Carroll Lake Kurt Justice

Kurt’s Island Sport Shop

www.kurtsislandsports.com

EAGLE RIVER: B+L, from reports from Colin Crawford of Colin Crawford Guide Service, for the Eagle River Chamber of Commerce: sent this:

ICE FISHING REPORT

Ice fishing season is here. For a full report on fishing trends and ice conditions, be sure to visit http://eagleriver.org/fish/ . View the complete fishing report below. Temperatures have returned to average, leaving perfect conditions for ice fishing. Reminder: some area lakes are also marked with barrels for snowmobiles, so be sure to punch your holes away from the trail areas. Northern Pike: We are finding fish on the weed edges and in the deeper weeds. On the edges, the set up should be tip ups set a foot or so off the bottom. When fishing the deep weeds, set your tip ups so that your bait is just above the tops of the weeds. Walleye: These fish are being caught in and around weeds. Setting tip ups on the weed edges baited with walleye suckers or medium golden shiners in low light conditions seem to be best. Also, jigging in the same areas with baits (like the buckshot rattle spoon) are producing fish. The other good option is on the tops of rock humps for good spots in the early evening. Panfish: Bluegills are being found in the weeds using small jigs tipped with waxies, spikes or tipped with plastic. Perch are being caught on the deep weed edge where the mud meets.

NORTHWEST INDIANA

Capt. Rich Sleziak at Slez’s Bait in Lake Station, Ind. texted:

Perch some in river around 95th bridge few being caught Ice fishing not many out ice is iffy a lot of places around here Over weekend some browns and few coho steelhead and lake trout at river walk area in portage on golden roaches skein and blue and silver ok wobbler and lil Cleo spoons nothing fast and furious but some action Guys in boats headed to Gary light area and had mixed action casting and jigging for a mix of salmon and trout all kinds of crank baits spoons and white twister tails taking fish

Staff at Willow Slough said ice fishing is closed because the late waterfowl hunting is back with half the lake open.

ROCK RIVER, WISCONSIN

No update.

ROOT RIVER, WISCONSIN

No update.

ST. JOSEPH, MICHIGAN

Staff at Tackle Haven in Benton Harbor, Michigan, said some walleye and steelhead are being caught at Berrien Springs; weather and conditions prevent pier fishing.

ST. JOSEPH RIVER, INDIANA

Click here for reports from the Indiana DNR.

SHABBONA LAKE

Clint Sands at Lakeside said there’s basically 6-8 inches of ice, more in some spots, with a few small pockets of open water in the deep trees; crappie and bluegill picked up with the warm-up on tungsten jigs and soft plastics or waxies.

Ken “Husker” O’Malley sent this:

Shabbona- ice is holding at 6-8 inches with some open pockets out at the deep trees. Crappie have been slow. Use plastics and stay mobile. Water clarity is getting better so the bite should improve. TTYL — Ken “Husker” O’Malley

Husker Outdoors

Waterworks fishing team

Here is the information for night ice fishing on Shabbona Lake.

On Saturday Jan 13th and Saturday Feb 3rd 2018 Shabbona Lake State Park will be extending it hours. Hours for these two days and these two days only will be 8 am to 10 pm. You must be OFF THE ICE at 9:30 pm and out of the park by 10 pm. It is extremely important that everyone follow the hours. You will be ticketed if you are on the ice later than 9:30 pm or not out of the park by 10 pm. Shabbona Lakeside Bait, Tackle and Ice Fishing Equipment Rental will have extended hours on these dates to accommodate the fisherman. They will be open from 8am to 7pm.

Lakeside is open seven days a week, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Park hours are 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

For more information and reports from Lakeside, go to shabbonalake.com or call (815) 824-2581.

SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN LAKEFRONT

The Wisconsin DNR posts a report during open water at http://dnr.wi.gov/topic/fishing/lakemichigan/OutdoorReport.html. It is usually posted by Tuesday afternoon. Streadsm flow info is at http://waterdata.usgs.gov/wi/nwis/current?type=flow.

WISCONSIN DELLS

Check with River’s Edge.

WISCONSIN RIVER

No update.

WOLF LAKE



No update.

WOLF RIVER, WISCONSIN

No update.