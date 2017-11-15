John Arlow and his daughter Kaitlyn hunted together for five years without success. That changed Oct. 28 in Van Buren County, Michigan.
‘‘We got to the stand, and I hooked her up in her safety harness, as you see in the picture she is wearing, and cocked the crossbow,’’ Arlow emailed. ‘‘I had a feeling and looked to my daughter, and I asked, ‘Do you want me to stay with you?’ She gave me a definite, ‘No!’ ’’
On the 10-minute walk back to camp, Arlow received a text: ‘‘DAD I JUST SHOT A BIG ONE AND HE IS DOWN!!!!’’
She had an 8-point buck for her first deer.
