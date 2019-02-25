A healthy Nate Jones key for White Sox bullpen

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Picking up Nate Jones’ $4.65 million option for 2019 was anything but a no-brainer for the White Sox, and Jones knew it.

What the White Sox knew was, when healthy, Jones provides valuable back-end bullpen stuff.

What they don’t know is whether Jones will be healthy. They haven’t been able to count on a healthy Jones from year to year.

“I was injured for a good portion of last season and you never know,” Jones said. “Sometimes the team wants you back and sometimes they don’t. I was fortunate they did. I proved to them [in 2018] when I’m healthy I’m still Nate.”

Nate Jones pauses during a spring training baseball workout Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

If he’s still Nate as the Sox know him at his best, the Sox will have a sound trio of right-handers at the back of their bullpen with proven eighth and ninth inning power arms Alex Colome and Kelvin Herrera, both off-season acquisitions.

Over 217 games, Jones owns a 3.11 ERA with 308 strikeouts in 281 innings, including 33 games last season in which he struck out 32 in 30 innings while posting a 3.00 ERA.

But his upper 90s fastball and put-away slider have been available for duty in hit-and-miss fashion from year to year — 65 appearances his rookie season of 2012, 70 in 2013 and 71 in 2016 but no more than 33 in his other four season due to injuries.

In 2018 it was a pronator muscle strain. In 2017, ulnar nerve repositioning surgery on the right elbow. In 2014, a microdiscectomy procedure to alleviate back discomfort and Tommy John surgery.

Jones brought his wife and three children to Arizona on Jan. 2, and began working with training staff and strength coaches “to give myself the best possible chance to be healthy a full year.”

Almost two months later, he said his body “feels really good.”

“Getting out here early was good, not just for my shoulder and elbow but my back, legs and upper body to give everything the best possible chance to be healthy that full year,” he said.

At 33, Jones has been around the Sox clubhouse longer than anyone else. And it seems like yesterday when the Kentuckian stood outside the clubhouse at Camelback Ranch calling his family to share the news he made the team out of spring training. That was 2012.

“There was a whole lotta hootin’ and hollerin’ going on,” Jones said at the time.

“It’s so much different now than my first day, for sure,” Jones said Sunday. “It’s exciting to still be around, and still be wanted. To be a part of the team and have a role. This is an awesome experience.

“It seems like yesterday I was on the other end of it when it was my first day. Now I get to see the new guys coming up and getting to see the looks on their faces.”