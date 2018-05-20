A look at the winners and losers from the NBA Draft Combine

Mohamed Bamba was clearly the winner of this year's NBA Draft Combine, and he didn't even participate in drills and 5-on-5. | Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Bulls have a lot to digest after the NBA combine last week after meeting with several prospects and they have plenty of time to organize their marbles before the NBA Draft on June 21.

There’s a lot of pressure on the Bulls to not mess up year two of their rebuild by wasting their lottery pick on a player that ends up being a bust.

Every year at the NBA combine there are players who stand out for good — and wrong — reasons. Here’s a look at some of the winners and losers of this season’s combine:

Winners

Mohamed Bamba

Mohamed Bamba’s measurements were literally off the charts. Bamba, who’s a towering 7-0, 225 pounds, set a new combine record with his 7-foot-10 wingspan. He shattered Rudy Gobert’s 7-foot-8 measurement from 2013.

On top of his wingspan, the former Texas center had the best standing reach with 9-foot-7½.

Bamba met with the Bulls and said he could see himself fitting in well with Lauri Markkanen.

Before the combine, Bamba was already on a lot of team’s radar for his shot-blocking abilities. In his lone season with the Longhorns, Bamba, who ranked second in the country with 3.7 blocks per game, set the program record for blocks in a season with 111 in 30 games.

Grayson Allen

Grayson Allen is a competitor. During his four seasons with Duke, he caught national attention for both his shooting and tripping antics. Allen said Thursday that he has no problem addressing both of those things when he meets with teams.

While his defense might lack luster, he makes up for it with his athleticism, which he showed off at the combine with some insane measurements.

Allen’s 10.31 lane agility is one of the five best marks in NBA combine history, according to ESPN.

Among those who worked out this year, Allen also had the second-best shuttle run with 3.04 and tied for the fourth-highest in the max vertical leap with 40.5 inches and standing vertical with 32.5 inches.

Losers

Michael Porter Jr.

It’s not Michael Porter Jr.’s size or athletic capability that makes him a “loser” after this year’s combine. But rather it’s the pressing concern of whether or not he has a clean bill of health.

Once viewed as a potential No. 1 pick heading into this season, Porter’s NBA stock took a massive hit when he underwent back surgery which sidelined him for four months.

Porter, who’s 6-10, said he’s 100 percent recovered from the procedure and claims he feels better than ever. Doctors have also told him his back shouldn’t cause him problems in the future. And because he feels like he has nothing to hide, Porter said he’s open to sharing his medical records with teams.

Trae Young

Trae Young talked a big game at the combine, but his height measurements weren’t exactly up to speed with his words.

Young, who called himself the “best overall player in the draft,” ranked among the bottom 10 percent of players ever measured at the combine in height, wingspan and weight, according to ESPN.

Without sneakers on, he stands at just over 6-foot and only weighs 177 pounds. Those numbers aren’t good for a player who is often viewed as soft and struggled against physical opponents.

Leading up to the draft next month, Young, who said he had met with the Bulls, is focusing on building his muscle mass. He claimed to have gained 10 pounds of muscle in the last five weeks and plans to continue to add weight.