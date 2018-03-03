‘A personal challenge’ : Bears coach Matt Nagy eager to work with WR Kevin White

INDIANAPOLIS – Before Bears receiver Kevin White shared a shirtless picture of himself flexing in scenic Hawaii on social media, he sent it to his younger brother, Ka’Raun, who is participating in the NFL Scouting Combine.

“He was like, ‘Whatcha you think?’ ” Ka’Raun said with a laugh. “I was like, ‘You’re looking like something but you don’t have me yet.’ It’s everything we do. We compete. Who has got the better body? Who is stronger? Everything.”

Three years ago at this time, Kevin White starred in the combine, running the 40-yard dash in a blistering 4.35 seconds. Weeks later, the Bears made him the seventh overall selection in the 2015 draft.

“I was actually in Lackawanna junior college watching downstairs in like our computer lab,” said Ka’Raun, a receiver. “We [were] in shock. We jumped up screaming, yelling when we [saw] his 40 time. It was a good time.”

This year, White is cheering on Ka’raun and his other younger brother, Kyzir, a cornerback who also is taking part in the combine.

Both brothers followed White to Lackawanna (Pennsylvania) then to West Virginia. Kyzir is projected to be Day 2 selection. Ka’Raun led all receivers with 24 repetitions of 225 pounds on the bench press, but is a considered a late-round pick or priority free agent for teams.

The White brothers are nearing their dream of being in the NFL at the same time.

“It’s something we wanted since we [were] little kids, and to be in this situation, to actually make our dreams come true, is pretty incredible,” Ka’Raun said.

The Bears, meanwhile, still are trying to figure out White’s place in the NFL. Receiver is a priority for the organization in free agency and the draft, but the plan is give White one more chance after serious injuries limited him to only five games over three seasons.

“Kevin is a guy you see who hasn’t had a lot of games these past few years,” new Bears coach Matt Nagy said. “We understand that, but for me, that’s the challenge as a head coach. You love to see those kinds of situations. You don’t make any promises that anything’s going to happen. But you see a kid like that, you know his road and where he’s at, and I look at that as a personal challenge to get him to a place where we want to get him.”

Ka’Raun is predicting that White will “shock the world” much like he did three years ago at the combine.

“He’s still humble, hungry and wants to prove everybody wrong,” he said. “A lot of people are saying he’s a bust, he’s glass, he’s this. But he [doesn’t] let all that get to his head. He’s still working everyday. Rehabbing. He’ll bounce back.”

