A really big buck from Cook County: The measure of Buck of the Week

Mike Shine arrowed this buck Friday in Cook County. It had 11 points with two small stickers.

‘‘I dropped him off at the processor, who is also the taxidermist, and he green-scored him around 174,’’ Shine emailed.

