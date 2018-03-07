Ryan ‘‘Ski’’ Kwiecinski, one of the best young fishermen in the south suburbs, caught one of the best fish at the Braidwood Lake opener last week. It was a 7.25-pound hybrid striped bass.
What I found interesting is that there were numerous reports of pretty good-sized hybrids caught the opening days of fishing at Braidwood. Interesting because Rob Miller said they literally only found a couple hybrids in surveying last fall.
FOTW, the celebration of big fish and good stories around Chicago fishing, runs Wednesdays on the Sun-Times’ outdoors page. Submit nominations on Facebook (Dale Bowman), on Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or by email (straycasts@sbcglobal.net).