A timeout to give the often criticized Fred Hoiberg a pat on the back

Kris Dunn will be a starter soon.

The coaching staff knows that. Heck, most of the Bulls locker room knows that.

Dunn can help speed that process along by cutting down on the careless turnovers.

Zach LaVine will be back from his knee rehab soon.

The high-flying guard could start taking full contact in practice by next week, putting him on schedule for possibly an early December return.

Imagine the possibilities with LaVine and Lauri Markkanen playing the pick-and-roll game at the top of the arc.

The rebuild is obviously still a massive work in progress, but it’s moving forward.

And just like that the hot seat that Fred Hoiberg had been sitting on since the middle of last season is suddenly not even set on simmer.

Need evidence? Just start checking the boxes.

Once the front office made the decision to trade Jimmy Butler and stroll down rebuild lane, the main focus on Hoiberg’s shoulders were effort and fight from his team on a nightly basis, despite the talent deficiency of the rest of the Association.

“Effort hasn’t even been a concern,’’ veteran big man Robin Lopez said, when asked about game nights. “That’s one thing I can say with confidence.’’

Besides three quarters against Oklahoma City and the first half in Toronto the other night, Hoiberg absolutely has his young team playing hard, playing with effort, and making the opposing team work for 48 minutes.

They wanted that established in the new culture and they’re getting that.

Check.

When they don’t?

Hoiberg continued moving away from this in many ways inaccurate persona he has as the sheriff’s son from Mayberry R.F.D. to a guy that admittedly will now “rip their [butts]’’ like he’s done during two halftimes already in the first nine games.

“Well, that’s not the only two times I’ve done that just so you know,’’ Hoiberg said on Thursday.

More importantly, it’s not being tuned out when he does raise his voice.

“They’ve responded well to it,’’ Hoiberg said. “They’ve responded well when we jump them in practice or it’s a timeout and we have to get on them. We do. If it’s a situation like Toronto, at halftime where we were playing with very low energy at the defensive end, you handle it and they respond to it. Our guys for the most part have done that this year.

“It’s a group that takes coaching well. The big thing with this team is when you have a learning opportunity, you grow. And I think our guys have responded well to that.’’

The other box to check for the third-year coach is handling adversity. It hasn’t gotten more adverse than Bobby Portis putting Nikola Mirotic in the hospital with a punch to the face.

While it could be debated on why those two were allowed to go at each other so often in practice, Hoiberg has handled the clean-up of the mess like a veteran coach. He’s vague with the details to the media, but making sure his players don’t get caught up on the details.

“We try not to worry about it,’’ guard/forward Denzel Valentine said. “We let everybody else handle it. [The coaching staff is] doing a really good job. Staying focused, stayed on us about working hard every day and that’s what we’re here to do.’’

So as much criticism as Hoiberg has taken for his first two years, what’s been asked of him this season is being delivered.

Does that mean he’s going to finish out his five-year contract?

No, but he’s definitely on his way to making it through Year 3.